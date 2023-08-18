Queen Letizia and King Felipe share emotional farewell with Princess Leonor

It was a bittersweet day for the Spanish royals on Thursday as King Felipe and Queen Letizia bid a fond farewell to their eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, 17.

The teenager has begun three years of military training at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, where she will reside with the rest of her class.

The king and queen looked full of pride and emotions as they dropped Leonor off on her admission day.

Felipe, 55, was dressed in military uniform while his wife, Letizia, 50, wore a neutral linen trouser suit as they posed for photographers with Leonor and their youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, 16.

Leonor, who carried a large wheel along suitcase, looked smart in a pale blue shirt and white trousers, while her sister Sofia matched in the same colour hue of jeans and a green patterned top.

After speaking to the waiting media, Leonor said goodbye to her parents and siblings, before joining the rest of her class inside the building. See their emotional farewell in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Leonor hugs parents and sisters as she enrols at military school

Leonor will spend the first year of her training at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, followed by a year in the navy. She will complete her third and final year at the General Air Academy.

The princess is following in her father Felipe's footsteps, who undertook his own military training, before obtaining a Law degree at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

© Getty It was an emotional day for the Spanish royals

The then Prince Felipe later enrolled in a Master's Degree Course in International Relations at the Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University (Washington, DC).

The Spanish royals have returned to their duties following their annual summer break in Palma de Mallorca, where during one outing, they stepped out to watch the Barbie movie together.

© Getty The Spanish royals enjoyed a screening of the Barbie movie

Queen Letizia is set to travel to Australia for the World Cup final, where Spain will face the Lionesses on Sunday.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed that she will be accompanied by Infanta Sofia.

© Getty Princess Leonor has begun her training as a cadet at the General Military Academy

Meanwhile, the British royals will not be in attendance at the match. Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince of Wales would not be travelling to Australia to the final and will instead watch the match on television.

After the Lionesses’ semi-final victory against Australia on Wednesday, both King Charles and Prince William congratulated the team on their win.

William celebrated England’s "phenomenal performance" as he tweeted a personal message of congratulations.

The King also sent his "warmest congratulations" from all the royal family, hailing the "mighty Lionesses" as an "inspiration on and off the pitch".