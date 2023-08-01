Queen Letizia steps out with her lookalike daughters during summer holiday

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are parents to Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Queen Letizia of Spain was the picture of elegance as she and King Felipe were joined by their two daughters, Princess Leonor, 17, and Infanta Sofia, 16, for a photo op.

The Spanish royal family began their annual summer holiday in Palma, Majorca, and were given a tour of the Jardines de Alfàbia, in the Sierra de Tramuntana.

Letizia, 50, looked lovely in a hot pink strappy dress by Adolfo Domínguez, accessorising her look with a pair of flat espadrilles and a raffia tote bag.

Her lookalike daughters matched their mother in bold looks, with Leonor opting for a button-up midi dress by high street retailer, Mango, and a pair of cream wedges.

Leonor's younger sister, Sofia, wore a boho-inspired mini-dress with long sleeves by Parisian label, Ba&sh.

King Felipe, 55, who is known for his immaculate sense of tailoring, was dressed smart casual in white trousers and a blue ombre toned shirt.

Alfabia is a complex consisting of a house, gardens and an orchard, and the family-of-four stopped to pose for photographs as they enjoyed their walk through the site.

© Getty The family laughed and joked with one another as they enjoyed their tour of the gardens

© Getty The Spanish royals take their annual holiday in Majorca

The Spanish royals are set for some big changes this summer as future queen Leonor, who turns 18 in October, will begin three years of training at the General Military Academy later this month.

The princess graduated from UWC Atlantic College in May after completing a two-year International Baccalaureate programme.

Sofia is set to follow in her big sister's footsteps and will enrol at the college, which is based in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast.

© Getty Sofia will enrol at the same college as her sister this summer

Notable alumni include King Willem-Alexander, Princess Raiyah bint Al-Hussein of Jordan and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium.

On Monday, King Philippe and his youngest daughter, Princess Eleonore, 15, joined Queen Sofia of Spain, at a commemorative event for the anniversary of the death of King Baudouin of Belgium in Motril, Spain.

© Getty King Philippe of Belgium and his daughter, Princess Eleonore, with Queen Sofia of Spain

King Felipe ascended the throne in June 2014 following his father Juan Carlos I's abdication. Learn more about the royal households of Europe in the clip below....

WATCH: Meet the Kings and Queens of Europe

The then Prince Felipe married former TV news anchor Letizia Ortiz on 22 May 2014 at the Almudena Cathedral, Madrid.

The couple became parents in 2005 with the birth of Leonor, Princess of Asturias, followed by their second daughter, Infanta Sofia, in 2007.