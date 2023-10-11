The Prince and Princess of Wales express distress over terrorist attack on Israel

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a statement condemning terrorist group Hamas' attack on Israel and expressing their distress over the events of the last few days.

A spokesperson for couple said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them.

"As Israel exercises its right of self-defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.

© Getty The Prince arriving in Tel Aviv in 2018

"Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds. Those The Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope - that of a better future. In the midst of such terrible suffering, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation."

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on 7 October. Armed fighters crossed into Israel from Gaza, killing over 1,000 people and taking dozens of hostages. At least 950 people have also been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israel's retaliatory airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

© WPA Pool William and Kate issued a heartfelt statement

William and Kate's message comes after King Charles released a statement condemning the attacks. His spokesman said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated. His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.”

He added: “His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel."

© Getty King Charles also sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected by the conflict

Hamas has ruled the Gaza strip, a 41km long and 10km-wide territory between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea, since 2007.

On Monday, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke at Finchley United Synagogue, saying: "I wanted to come here tonight to stand with you, to stand with you in this hour of grief as we mourn the victims of an utterly abhorrent act of terror, to stand with you in this hour of prayer, as we think of those held hostage and your friends and loved ones taking refuge in bomb shelters, or risking their lives on the frontline.

© Getty Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking at Finchley United Synagogue

"And perhaps above all, I wanted to come here tonight to stand with you in solidarity in Israel's hour of need." Mr Sunak also released a joint statement on Monday with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the US after a call. The five countries make up the Quint international organisation.

It read, in part: "We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism.

© Getty People take part in a 'Vigil for Israel' opposite the entrance to Downing Street

"In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages…

"Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region."