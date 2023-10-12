Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react with 'heavy hearts' to terrorist situation in Israel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence on the terrorist attack on Israel and have released a message of solidarity against "all acts of terrorism and brutality".

On Wednesday, a new page appeared on their Archwell website, entitled: "With Heavy Hearts," and it contained their statement against the acts of brutality.

It read: "At The Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality. We are supporting our partners and organizations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering."

This comes after The Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement also condemning the terrorist group, where they also expressed their distress over the events of the last few days.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them.

"As Israel exercises its right of self-defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.

"Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds. Those The Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope - that of a better future. In the midst of such terrible suffering, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation."

His Majesty King Charles released a statement condemning the attacks. His spokesman said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated. His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.”

He added: “His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel."

What happened in Israel?

On 7 October, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. Armed fighters crossed into Israel from the Gaza border and proceeded to kill over 1,000 people and took dozens of hostages. At least 950 people have also been killed in the Gaza Strip by Israel's retaliatory airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.



