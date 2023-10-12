Princess Kate sports hand injury again as she joins Prince William on Marlow mental health visit - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow on Thursday.

Their visit is part of a series of engagements held this week to mark World Mental Health Day which takes place annually on 10th October. During their royal engagement, the couple will strive to shine a light on the interaction between mental health and sport.

They will attend a mental fitness workshop run by SportsAid in conjunction with SportsAid's charity partner BelievePerform. The workshop aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and beyond.

During their visit, Princess Kate will join sessions with young athletes and parents to observe how their mental fitness is being boosted by SportsAid. Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and Commonwealth champion netball player Ama Agbeze will both be on hand to help with the sessions in their roles as SportsAid ambassadors.

Later in the morning, Prince William and Princess Kate will join young athletes and take part in two practical sessions designed to foster mental resilience. The duo are expected to take part in a challenging exercise which will see them attempt to score points in a netball hoop whilst up against the clock.

Finally, William and Kate will take part in a game of goalball – a visually impaired Paralympic sport whereby all participants are required to wear opaque eyeshades at all times to ensure fair competition. The sport was invented in 1946 to help rehabilitate veterans who had lost their sight during WWII.

For the special visit, Princess Kate looked her usual polished self in a bold blue blazer which she teamed with a pair of dark jeans and her trusty Veja trainers. Prince William, meanwhile, cut a casual figure in a navy jumper, comfortable jeans and mocha-hued trainers.

The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013 and in 2022 Their Royal Highnesses visited SportsAid's Team England Futures programme at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

As a couple, William and Kate have been working hard to support children's mental well-being for a number of years. Back in 2016, Their Royal Highnesses launched their Heads Together Campaign in an effort to tackle the stigma attached to mental health and to encourage people to speak more freely about mental wellbeing.

At the time of its launch, Prince William said: "When Catherine, Harry and I launched Heads Together, it is fair to say that we were ambitious about what it could achieve.

"It was Catherine who first realised that all three of us were working on mental health in our individual areas of focus. She had seen that at the core of adult issues like addiction and family breakdown, unresolved childhood mental health issues were often part of the problem."

On Wednesday, Prince William and Princess Kate paid a special visit to Birmingham where they took part in a series of mental health workshops in the Digbeth area of the West Midlands city.

Delivering a rare speech, Kate said: "For just as we need to restore, protect, and invest in our planet, so we must also restore, protect, and invest in the communities, relationships and people living on it. We believe that starts with you, our young people, but it also means all of us. Because when you think about it, we can each shape the world in which we live.

"So, we know, like you, that simply talking about mental health is just not enough. Because although many more conversations are now taking place, it is now vital we spend more time focusing on how we talk about our mental health – and crucially; What are we going to do, to build positive, preventative solutions to one of today's toughest challenges.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the duo travelled to Milton Keynes and Nottingham respectively in support of World Mental Health Day. Princess Kate chatted with students at Nottingham Trent University while Prince William met emergency responders at the Milton Keynes Blue Light Hub.

