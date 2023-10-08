Prince William and Princess Kate make big changes to royal team - details

The Prince of Wales is preparing to bid farewell to his private secretary, Jean-Christophe Gray.

Prince William and Princess Kate are in the process of restructuring their household which will see a new CEO come into the fold. Hiring a CEO marks a huge change in direction for 'the Firm', as typically a senior royal's team is headed up by a Private Secretary.

WATCH: Rare looks inside Kensington Palace

According to The Times, Jean-Christophe is on secondment from Whitehall and will leave Kensington Palace in spring 2024.

Jean-Christophe Gray joined Kensington Palace in February 2021, taking over from Chrisitan Jones. Prior to becoming Prince William's private secretary, he worked in the Government's Treasury Department as head of general expenditure policy, as well as working in the communications team for the then-Prime Minister David Cameron in 2012.

© Getty William and Kate are making changes to their royal team

Prince's William's former private secretary, Christian Jones, left his position nearly a year after he first took on the role in March 2020.

Prince William and Princess Kate first advertised their new CEO role back in September. A job advertisement for the role read: "This is a unique opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace who support the outstanding work of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.

"The CEO is the most senior and accountable leader for the Household, reporting directly to THR's The Prince and Princess of Wales."

© Getty Christian Jones is Prince William's former private secretary

It went on to say: "They will be responsible for the development and implementation of THR's long-term strategy and continuing to strengthen a professional and collaborative Household culture.

"Candidates will bring a track record of strategic and cultural leadership in complex- fast-paced settings, and the ability to demonstrate core values of discretion, humility, integrity, and diplomacy, at the heart of this distinctive working environment."

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate travelled to Cardiff

It's been a busy period for Prince William and Princess Kate. Last week, the royal couple travelled to Cardiff to celebrate the start of Black History Month and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK.

During their royal engagement, William and Kate paid a special visit to the Grange Pavilion - a community centre which offers members access to a community café, in addition to employment and training opportunities.

© Getty The royal couple received posies at the end of a visit to the Grange Pavilion

They chatted to members of the Windrush Cymru Elders, a group that was established in 2017 that aims to promote the understanding of ethnic minority elders' concerns and needs whilst also celebrating the contributions of the Windrush generation.

Later in the afternoon, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Fitzalan High School, where they heard about the work pupils have been doing around Black history and the Windrush generation.

© Getty The Princess of Wales tried her hand at table tennis

The school serves one of the most diverse and disadvantaged communities in Wales where 70 per cent of pupils speak English as a second language. Some pupils are direct relatives of the Windrush Cymru Elders.