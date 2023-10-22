Charles Spencer thanks wife Karen for support following 'heartbreaking' post

Earl Spencer expressed gratitude to his wife Karen, Countess Spencer as she opened up about how she felt reading his upcoming memoir, A Very Private School, which covers his difficult experience of boarding school.

Taking to Instagram, Karen shared a cover of the book, which will be released in March 2024, alongside a heartfelt message. The cover image shows an eight-year-old Charles sitting on a trunk with a suitcase beside him.

She wrote: "My husband Charles has written a book about his experience at the boarding school he was sent to at age 8. It's titled 'A Very Private School' it's being released in March, but you can preorder now. As a mother, this photo of him, aged 8, about to leave his home just breaks my heart."

Karen continued: "I can't even begin to express how proud I am of him for writing this book. It was hard even watching him write it. Reliving it in order to write it and connecting with his contemporaries who shared the experience and living their trauma has made for a very challenging 5 years. But it's worth it.

"This is a story that needs to be told, and there is no one better to tell it. His history-author brain, obsessive with detail and facts, his ability to put the whole madness of sending children away at 8 into a [historical] context, and his painfully beautiful writing combine so wonderfully to make this difficult subject absolutely riveting.

© Getty The couple at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle

"It's his story, the story of those who lived it with him and sadly the story of so many others. This common trauma, experienced by so many in positions of power and authority, can't help but have had an impact on everyone who lives in the UK or within the countries touched by its Empire.

"I think the book is such an important piece of modern history, one that I hope may help bring understanding for many. I can't wait for you to read it [heart emoji]."

Karen shared her pride in her husband

Charles sweetly re-shared the post to his Instagram Stories, captioning it: "Thank you @karenspencer for all your support". The Earl, who is the youngest sibling of the late Princess Diana, has spoken before about being sent away to boarding school.

Taking to Instagram last year, Charles shared a childhood photo of himself looking stern, and wrote: "50 years ago today, on 12 September 1972, I was sent to boarding school for the first time. I was 8, and had never before spent a night away from my family.

© Instagram Charles thanked his wife for her support

"Today I'm having lunch with 2 others from my year there. In this photograph, taken by my father a few weeks before I was packed off, I am particularly stern of face, as I try on the 'Sunday best' flannel suit that we had to wear to church on Sunday mornings at the school."

The father-of-seven went on: "I was dreading the enforced move from home. As a result, I've not expected any of my children to board, although two chose to "weekly board" (i.e. board in the week and come home every weekend), in their teens. Best to break the chain, and the pain."

