Who was Matthew Perry's personal assistant? Her heartbreaking tribute revealed

Tributes have been pouring in for Matthew Perry in the wake of his tragic death on October 28, as his fans, family and loved ones try to come to terms with the tragedy.

Matthew died after he reportedly drowned in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home and his personal assistant found him.

He had been left alone for a couple of hours while she ran errands for him in Los Angeles, but returned to find him unresponsive.

Who was Matthew Perry's assistant?

While the name of his employee has not been revealed, the actor had a long-time personal assistant called Briana Brancato, who was also a very close friend of Matthews.

She took to Instagram to share her agony over the death, posting an excerpt from his book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.

The passage detailed his hope that when he dies, people remember him for the work he has done to help other people in recovery, including creating the Perry House in Malibu, a sober-living facility for men.

"When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends," he wrote. "And I'm glad of that, happy I've done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web. But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen, but it would be nice."

Briana's tribute to 'Matty'

Briana wrote: "Matty, you beautiful, gentle soul," along with a red, heart emoji. She also thanks him for helping her through some difficult times. "One of the deeply impactful moments in my life was when Matty introduced me to Jon [Paul Crimi] and his transformative breathwork, which has carried me through my most challenging times."

In addition, Briana shared a photo of herself with Matthew, and wrote: “Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty.”

Only months ago, the stunning brunette called him her "boss" in a social media post. She had worked for him since 2015.

© Jim Smeal Matthew Perry with his Friends co-stars

Was Matthew Perry in a relationship when he died?

They sparked whispers of a romance with an image of themselves sitting close on a couch and she sported a hoodie with his face on it.

But Matthew was said to be single when he died. As well as her career as a personal assistant, Briana is also a stuntwoman with numerous listings on Imdb.com.

© Frederick M. Brown Matthew was found by his personal assistant

Matthew's family released a statement shared with People on Sunday, they penned: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

© Instagram Matthew with his dad only weeks before the Friends actor died

The statement came courtesy of his mother Suzanne Perry, his father John Bennett Perry, and his five half-siblings through his parents' remarriages (they split up less than a year after welcoming Matthew in 1969).