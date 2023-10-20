King Charles shares surprising regret about coronation - details

The King shared his biggest regret from his coronation weekend as he and Queen Camilla thanked those involved in organising the historic event.

Charles and Camilla hosted representatives from across government, the Church of England, creative arts, volunteers and policing involved in the coronation on 6 May at a Buckingham Palace reception.

And one guest revealed that Charles wanted to be closer to the action on stage at the star-studded coronation concert, which took place at Windsor Castle the day after the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Neil Walter, who was in charge of parking for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, said the King told him how he was seated so far from the concert stage he could not see what was happening on the stage.

The official added: “He said next time he would like to be closer – or bring his binoculars.”

Performers included Olly Murs, Take That and Lionel Richie – who got the royals up on their feet and dancing. Take a look below…

Other guests at the palace reception included royal florist Shane Connolly, who provided the blooms for the Coronation and Bruce Oldfield, the designer behind Queen Camilla’s coronation gown.

© Getty King Charles had a front row seat at the concert

Broadcaster Clare Balding, who provided the BBC commentary for the processions to and from Westminster, also recalled a slight faux pas during her presentation.

She said: “I managed to say – which is a perfectly acceptable horsey phrase – that the Princess Royal had been very quickly mounted, and joined the procession. I didn’t bat an eyelid at that.

"I didn’t even realise. When I got home, my partner Alice said, ‘You seem to have caused a bit of a stir.’ But that’s just the sort of thing that would make them all laugh."

© Getty King Charles greets guests involved in the planning of the late Queen's funeral and his coronation

The King and Queen were joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal at the event.

A 2,500-strong congregation witnessed the moment that Charles was crowned King in the Abbey.

Guests included members of the King's family, foreign royals, world leaders and dignitaries.

© Getty Queen Camilla speaking with guests

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child, Prince George, ten, was given a starring role as one of his grandfather's Pages, along with three of Camilla's grandsons.

The day culminated in a flypast from the Red Arrows, with the royals watching the display from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

