King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed for state visit to Kenya

King Charles and Queen Camilla kick off state visit to Kenya – details

The royal couple have flown to Nairobi on RAF Voyager

King Charles wearing sunglasses and a blue suit whilst standing next to Queen Camilla
Tracy Schaverien
Tracy Schaverien
The King and Queen's state visit to Kenya kicked off with a grand ceremonial welcome in the capital Nairobi. Charles and Camilla arrived at State House, the President’s official residence, where their hosts had rolled out the red carpet and around 100 members of the military, in their scarlet uniforms, were lined up in the forecourt to wait for their royal visitors.

The King was all smiles as he shook hands with Kenyan President William Ruto © Getty
Stepping out of a Land Rover Discovery, the couple were greeted with warm handshakes by the Republic’s President Dr William Ruto and the First Lady Rachel before being introduced to Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Francis Ogalla, Chief of Kenya’s Defence Forces.

King Charles wearing sunglasses and a blue suit whilst standing next to Queen Camilla© Getty
Camilla, in a white Anna Valentine crepe silk dress and a diamond oyster brooch which had belonged to Elizabeth II, was carrying an umbrella, but luckily the rain that had persisted all morning had stopped minutes before the couple’s arrival and was replaced with bright sunshine.

Queen Camilla smiling whilst wearing a white dress and diamond earrings© Getty
On the dias in front of State House, the King and the President stood side by side in front of their national flags as a guard of honour conducted a royal salute and the Kenya Defence Force band played the UK and Kenyan national anthems.

King Charles and The President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto laugh and smile inside the State House in Nairobi, Kenya© Getty
After a 21-gun salute, the King made his way to inspect the guard as the band continued to play.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Nairobi

Afterwards he met Kenyan government ministers and introduced the President to James Cleverly, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. Charles and Camilla then commemorated their visit by planting two African fern trees (Afrocarpus gracilior) in the grounds.

Charles and Camilla commemorated their visit by planting two African fern trees (Afrocarpus gracilior) in the grounds© Getty
Following their warm welcome, Charles and Camilla visited Nairobi’s Uhuru Gardens, where the King unveiled a plaque and placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. 

At Nairobi's Uhuru Gardens, the King unveiled a plaque and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior© Getty
They then proceeded to the Mũgomo Tree, planted on December 12, 1964, to commemorate the day Kenya was declared independent. 

During their visit, the couple viewed the Mũgomo Tree, planted on December 12, 1964 to commemorate the day Kenya was declared independent© Getty
Samson Malaki, curator at the nearby Mashujaa Museum, reflected on the tree's significance. “It is a tree that marks our history,” he said. 

“This tree is not just a historic landmark, but it is a shrine. This country was planted as a result of what we went through as a country, as a memory, as far as this country is concerned.”

Fascinated by the history of the Mũgomo Tree, the King asked if it bore fruit.

Queen Camilla and King Charles and Kenyan President William Ruto walking during a visit to the museum at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi © Getty
On their way back to State House, Charles and Camilla stopped at the pillared entrance to pose for a photo with the President and First Lady, before heading inside to sign guest books and hold bilateral meetings with their hosts.

Queen Camilla and Rachel Ruto, first lady of the Republic of Kenya during bilateral meeting at State House© Getty
While the King and President Ruto had a tête-à-tête in the President’s office and discussed “themes of common interest”, the First Lady showed Camilla a gallery of images and told her about the work of Mama Doing Good, the socio-economic development organisation she founded in 1997 to help women, youth and vulnerable people in Kenya.

The First Lady showed Camilla a gallery of images and told her about the work of Mama Doing Good, the socio-economic development organisation she founded in 1997 to help women, youth and vulnerable people in Kenya© Getty
