Prince William and Kate's royal nanny Maria glams up Trooping the Colour - photos

Royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been part of the Wales' family since Prince William and Kate's eldest children, Prince George, was just six months old.
The Spanish Norland nanny, 52, has been by the family's side on every special milestone and special event, including the late Queen's funeral and King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.
And on Saturday, as the new sovereign celebrated his first Trooping the Colour, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' nanny was on hand to support the royal couple.
New photos show Maria candidly capturing photos on her phone of Kate and her three children as they wait to board their royal carriage ahead of the start of the Trooping the Colour spectacle.
Whilst the 52-year-old remained behind the scenes for the remainder of the day, she still glammed up for King Charles' big day.
In the snaps, which were taken inside Buckingham Palace, Maria looks elegant in a dark dress which she accessorised with a cream jacket and matching fascinator hat.
The outfit is incredibly similar to the one she wore during King Charles' coronation festivities.
Prince William and Kate have never spoken about their nanny, and only confirmed that she was working for them in a brief statement released back in 2014 after she was pictured pushing Prince George's pram around Hyde Park.
At the time, the couple confirmed Maria would join them on a royal tour to New Zealand and Australia before adding that they were "delighted" she had joined them.
Who is Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo?
Back in 2014, Kensington Palace confirmed Prince George's full name, before adding that she was originally from Spain and had trained at Norland College, a childcare training college in Bath.
The statement added: "We will not be giving further details on Maria or her employment, except to say that the duke and duchess are of course delighted she has chosen to join them."
At the time, one of Maria's friends told HELLO!: "She has worked with other prominent high-society families in the past. It was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her.
"She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with. She is known for being totally professional - married to the job."
Where does Maria live?
Maria used to live with William, Kate and their three children until the family moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
The family's new home has five rooms, compared to Kensington Palace's Apartment 1a, which had 20 rooms, and it's believed that Maria now lives close by.