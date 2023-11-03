Sarah Ferguson reveals happiness after family engagement news

Sarah Ferguson has expressed her joy following the news of her niece Heidi Luedecke's recent engagement to art consultant Ben Collinson.

"She is my golden niece whom I love so much," Sarah told Daily Mail's Richard Eden this week. "I'm devoted to lovely Ben and Heidi."

Heidi, 27, is the daughter of Rainer Luedecke and Jane Ferguson, who is the Duchess's older sister. The proud mother took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the happy news with her followers.

"My little bunny is engaged to a big bunny called Ben!" Jane wrote. "So super happy for them both, welcome to the mad fun house, Ben we are lucky to have you! @bencollinsonn @luedecke_lass #wedding #engaged #happiness."

Not much is known about Heidi but she works at the Tate Gallery in London.

© Shutterstock Sarah seen with her sister Jane Ferguson and niece Heidi

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mum Sarah shares a very close bond with Jane. The two sisters were the only children born to Major Ronald Ferguson and Susan Barrantes prior to their divorce in 1974. Ronald later welcomed three more children with second wife with Susan Deptford; Elizabeth, Andrew, and Alice Ferguson.

Their father sadly passed away in March 2003 at the age of 71, while Sarah and Jane's mother lost her life in a horrific car accident in September 1998. She was 61 at the time.

As well as being a mother to Heidi, Jane Ferguson also welcomed Seamus Makim and Ayesha Makim from her first marriage to Alex Makim. However, she experienced a number of pregnancy complications and had four miscarriages.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson's honest comments about family FOMO

In an interview with The Times, Jane opened up about how her sister Sarah Ferguson supported her throughout the emotional experience. "It's such a lonely world when a doctor can't tell you why these things happen," she said.

"Throughout this, Sarah has been a pillar for me. Having our own children has brought us closer still. Sarah and I talk to our children a lot more than our parents would have."