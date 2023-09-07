Sarah Ferguson reacts to bittersweet family engagement news

Sarah Ferguson has shared her pride following the news of her godson Albemarle 'Alby' Shale's engagement. The happy announcement was revealed by his older brother Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is married to the author's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice.

Speaking to Daily Mail's Richard Eden this week, Sarah revealed: "I am so delighted and proud of my godson. His father would be skipping with joy and happiness. Alby and Chelsea are a superb couple."

Edoardo took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the delightful family news with his 137,000 followers, uploading an image of his brother and new fiancée beaming with joy.

"So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! [ring emoji]," he penned. "Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!"

Alby Shale is Edoardo's half-brother who was born in 1991. Edoardo also has a sister, Natalia, who was born in 1981. Edoardo's parents are Alessandro 'Alex' Mapelli-Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis MBE (nee Nicola Diana Burrows).

Meanwhile, Alby is the son of Nikki and Edo's stepfather Christopher Shale, who sadly passed away from heart disease at Glastonbury in 2011. The wedding will no doubt be bittersweet for the family.

Before his death, Christopher was a senior member of the Conservative party and a close friend of former Prime Minister David Cameron, who described him as "a rock of stability, a source of great support and a true friend."

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice married in 2020

Edoardo was very close to his stepfather, and he shared a heartbreaking tribute to Christopher on the 10th anniversary of his death. It read, in part: "I was just Wolfie's age when you came into my world and changed everything. You always believed in me, with unconditional love. You taught me honestly, laughter, hard work and empathy. I love you today and always."

Sarah and Edo's stepfather Christopher go way back – he was briefly employed as her secretary before she met Prince Andrew, and he was a guest at their wedding.

© Getty Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Sarah and Prince Andrew

When her daughter Beatrice's engagement was announced in 2019, Sarah lamented the two families' closeness. The Duchess said: "Edo, I've known him all my life. His brother is my godson. I forgot to tell you that.

"Alby is my godson and I'm so proud. I've known Edo since he was four, and he's got a lovely mum, Nikki. It's really, really good news. I'm really, really proud of them both."