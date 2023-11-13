The Princess of Wales to debut new tiara for the South Korean state banquet?

The Princess of Wales is expected to be among the senior royals at the South Korean state banquet on 21 November.

The white-tie dress code usually means there will be a rare tiara moment for Kate.

The last time the Princess wore a tiara was at the Jordan royal wedding in June, pairing a shimmering pink Jenny Packham gown with the Lover's Knot tiara.

WATCH: Princess Kate stuns in tiara and gown at Jordan royal wedding

The diamond and pearl headpiece, which was previously worn by Kate's late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, has proved to be her favourite over the past 12 years.

© Getty Kate wore the Cartier Halo tiara on her wedding day

© Getty The Princess of Wales wearing the Lotus Flower tiara and her GCVO sash for the Diplomatic reception

The only other tiaras Kate has worn is the Cartier Halo tiara – once on her wedding day – and the Lotus Flower tiara, most recently worn at the 2022 Diplomatic Corps Reception.

But following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, the Princess has been loaned more of Her Late Majesty's jewels from the vaults, including pearl earrings worn on Remembrance Sunday.

So could Kate debut another tiara for the South Korean state banquet? Here are some potential contenders…

Strathmore Rose tiara © Getty The then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (later the Queen Mother) was given the floral headpiece as a wedding gift from her father, the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne in 1923. She often wore the headpiece across her forehead, as was the style in the 1920s. The tiara was left to her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, after the Queen Mother's death in 2002, but it hasn’t been seen on another member of the royal family since.

The Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara © Getty The circular diamond and pearl headpiece was made for Grand Duchess Maria Pavlovna as a wedding gift in 1874. It was later sold by her daughter, Princess Nicholas of Greece, to Queen Mary in 1921. Mary had the tiara altered so that she could remove the pearl droplets and wear the headpiece with emeralds.

Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik Tiara © Getty This sparkling tiara originally belonged to Queen Alexandra, when she was known as the Princess of Wales. So, it only seems apt that it could reappear again on Princess Kate? It was presented to Alexandra on her 25th wedding anniversary to Edward VII in 1888. It was passed down to her daughter-in-law Queen Mary, who then passed it down to Elizabeth II. This style of tiara is based on the traditional Russian headdress called a "kokoshnik" and can also be worn as a necklace.

The Oriental Circlet tiara © Getty The tiara was originally made for the late Queen's great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, as a gift from Prince Albert in 1853. Victoria's granddaughter Queen Alexandra inherited the headpiece, which originally contained opals, but she replaced them with rubies. The Queen Mother wore it on numerous occasions, but when it was passed down to Elizabeth II, she only ever wore it in public once during a visit to Malta in 2005. Could Kate be the one to bring it back?

