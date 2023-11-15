Princess Beatrice stuns in figure-hugging sparkly dress for special celebration

Princess Beatrice looked absolutely stunning in a new photo shared to social media on Wednesday that saw her pose alongside fashion stylist Olivia Buckingham.

The ever-stylish Princess beamed in the shot as she modelled a beautiful, ankle-length sparkling dress that hugged her figure, worn with a sweet matching cape.

Her auburn hair flowed loose in large waves, and the mum-of-one kept her makeup neutral with just a hint of a smokey eye.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrates special milestone with jaw-dropping pictures

Olivia shared the image as part of a carousel of images from a party held in honour of designer Monique Lhuillier, captioning it: "A night celebrating @moniquelhuillier Thank you @jazzydelisser for hosting such a beautiful evening…! #MoniqueLhuillier #London [camera icon] @katemartinphoto."

Her followers rushed to share their approval, commenting: "So regal. What beautiful styling [heart-eyes emoji]". A second simply wrote: "Gorgeous," while others posted rows of stars and raised arm emojis in response.

The Princess dazzled in her gorgeous dress

The celebration photos were shared a day after King Charles' niece attended a special royal family celebration. On Tuesday, the monarch was joined by some of his closest friends and family members for a private birthday dinner at Clarence House.

Pictured leaving Charles's London residence on Tuesday evening were the Prince and Princess of Wales, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Beatrice, all of whom put on a glamorous display. Kate looked stunning, donning an emerald Needle and Thread gown, while William looked suave in a tuxedo.

© Karwai Tang/WireImage Beatrice is always so stylish

The King's eldest niece Zara looked gorgeous in black LBD with glittering pearl accents, which she also wore for the relaunch of Rebecca Vallance in Harrods earlier in the day. She held hands with her husband, former rugby star Mike, as they left the royal residence.

Princess Beatrice appeared to be wearing a velvet number as she waved from behind the wheel of her car. She did not seem to be joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who turns 40 later this week.

© Getty With husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York did not appear to be among the guests, but she shared an image of King Charles on Instagram to wish him Happy Birthday. It's unlikely that Charles's siblings attended the event, given that they had evening engagements elsewhere.

The Duke of Edinburgh was at a reception for the Commonwealth Games Federation at Swissȏtel the Stamford in Singapore, while the Duchess of Edinburgh attended a dinner at Rochester Cathedral as patron of the Rochester Cathedral Trust.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie both love fashion

The Princess Royal carried out engagements in Glasgow on Tuesday and was among the guests at Interfaith Glasgow’s Scottish Interfaith Week Forum at Glasgow City Chambers. The King was however joined by his maternal cousins, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto - the children of the late Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Charles has remained close to his cousins over the years and they have attended major royal events, including his coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

© Facebook / @ClarissaLunaNYC With her mother Sarah in New York City

The King also marked his milestone 75th birthday by launching an initiative to support charities feeding the nation with unwanted food – and surprised a Big Issue seller with a generous donation.

LISTEN: Learn all about the royal family's love stories on the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast...