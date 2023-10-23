Princess Eugenie makes heartfelt confession - 'I want people to see the real me'

Princess Eugenie regularly delights royal fans with her posts on her personal Instagram account.

The royal, 33, has admitted that she gets nervous sharing updates on social media but set up her own account because she wants "people to know me because I think there's been so much misinformation".

Speaking to Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast, which aired last week, Eugenie opened up about why she set up her own Instagram account in March 2018.

"I do my own Instagram and I find it the most stressful thing in the world. I get so nervous. Before I post I have to text about five people asking them if it's okay or if it's got a spelling mistake, am I going to get trolled?" she admitted.

Recalling one incident when she made a spelling mistake, she said: : "I wrote 'your' - y o u r - rather than y o u ' r e. Then I had lots of people go 'That's not how you say it' and I freaked out and it was just something so insignificant. Ever since then, I have been really particular about my spelling."

Eugenie uploaded her first post to the platform on International Women's Day in 2018, sharing a clip of herself talking about her scoliosis operation on stage at the WE Day UK event.

In the caption she wrote: "I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart. #scoliosis #iwd2018 #weday #firstpost."

As well as highlighting the work of causes close to her heart and her patronages, Eugenie has shared an insight into her family life, posting unseen photos with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their sons, August, two, and five-month-old Ernest and throwback snaps with sister Princess Beatrice.

Eugenie recently shared a new family photo with Jack and their sons, August and Ernest

She also uploaded a touching image with her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to mark the first anniversary of her death on 8 September.

Eugenie continued: "I want to be respectful to the family I come from and the fact that I have a job as well as do my charity work, so I have got to find a really good balance. I also don't want to over-post my children, my family life, or anything like that. I am constantly finding a balance. It is really thought out in terms of 'Should I do this? Should I not?'

"I want people to know me because I think there's been so much misinformation, it's so easy to judge something when you read it in the paper.

"Or, if you see a picture or a terrifyingly ugly photo of us coming out of a bar... The action shots that some people get - it's not the nicest photos. I have people come up to me sometimes and say 'Oh, you are much better looking in real life'. Is that a compliment? I don't know."

She added: "I do get nervous, but I wanted people to see the real me and to know that I have a sense of humour and I take the mick out of stupid outfits we used to wear."

