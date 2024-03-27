Princess Eugenie travels overseas days after celebrating birthday with her 'boys'

Princess Eugenie has headed overseas just days after celebrating her 34th birthday.

The royal was pictured at the international art fair, Art Basel 2024, in Hong Kong on Monday.

Eugenie, who is a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth, is a regular at the annual event and was seen among the guests at the VIP previews.

The mum-of-two sported a smart-casual look with a black silk dress from ME+EM and white plimsolls, as she posed in front of a bright painting featured in the exhibition at the Hong Kong Convention Centre.

On the show's website, it states: "Our Hong Kong fair features premier galleries from Asia and beyond. It provides an in-depth overview of Asia-Pacific's astonishing diversity, as well as global artistic perspectives through Modern and contemporary works."

© Instagram /@prestigehk Princess Eugenie has travelled to Hong Kong for the Art Basel fair

Eugenie's trip comes days after she marked her 34th birthday on 23 March. The Princess shared a rare photo of her youngest son, Ernest, with the snapshot showing Eugenie lifting her baby boy in the air.

"The best gift of all are my boys… so on this birthday I'm cherishing family and loved ones," Eugenie captioned the image.

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie shared a sweet snap with baby Ernest, who turns 1 in May

The Princess' mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, also paid tribute to her youngest daughter on her birthday.

The Duchess, 64, posted a photograph of her arms around Eugenie as they enjoyed a walk in the countryside together.

Sarah wrote in the Instagram caption: "Happy birthday to my amazing daughter @princesseugenie. I am so proud of the incredible woman you have grown up to be.

"You continue to amaze me every day in your hard work, your grace, kindness, and the care you show to others. You will always be my silly, sweet, smart, and thoughtful girl. I love you, Eugenie. Happy birthday."

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Sarah is mother to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Eugenie also carried out a public engagement in support of one of her patronages, Elephant Family, last week.

The Princess was captured reading Elmer the Patchwork Elephant to a group of schoolchildren in Chelsea as she helped to launch the charity's Little Egg Hunt.

Elephant Family was founded by Queen Camilla's late brother, Mark Shand, in 2003 and works to protect the Asian elephant from extinction in the wild.

