Princess Kate looks so festive as she confirms Christmas plans - all the details

The Princess of Wales has entertained fans over the Christmas period with her annual tradition of hosting a carol concert in Westminster Abbey, and this year is no exception.

It's been confirmed that Kate's carol concert will return for its third year, with the Princess hosting the event on 8 December. This year the concert will be dedicated to those who work to support babies, young children and families across the United Kingdom, while also celebrating what the birth of a new baby symbolises.

This year's event will also be linked with the Princess's Shaping Us campaign, which was launched in January 2023, and "will showcase the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives".

The concert aims to appeal to everyone and will see the Westminster Choir perform some of the nation's most beloved carols. There will also be guest appearance from the likes of Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay.

© Westminster Abbey-Together at Ch The Abbey will be decorated for the Christmas event

Lord-Lieutenants from across the nation have nominated inspiring members of the public including midwives, health visitors, early years practitioners, nursery teachers and community volunteers to be part of the audience alongside members of the Royal Family.

Westminster Abbey will be suitably decorated for the concert, and the carol concert won't be the only event taking place that evening as twelve community carol services will be held, supported by the Royal Foundation.

© Kensington Palace A large Christmas tree will take centre stage

These will be held in Leominster, Sheffield, Hartlepool, Clifton, Uppingham, Upminster, Charlbury, Chester, Newport, Londonderry, Fife and Bangor.

This year, the event was accidentally leaked by the Royal Family's own website when it listed the service as part of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester's plans for 8 December.

© Chris Jackson George and Charlotte were surprise guests at last year's concert

Last year, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were among the guests who attended "Together At Christmas," the second annual carol concert hosted by the Princess of Wales.

Kate and Prince William's two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also made a surprise appearance, with George and Charlotte sweetly greeting their grandfather the King with two kisses when they crossed paths inside the Abbey. Although Prince Louis didn't attend the concert, he was seen with his family at their annual church visit on Christmas Day at Sandringham, so it's hoped he'll make an appearance this year.

© Getty Will Louis attend the concert this year?

Last year's service was especially poignant as it paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, with a Christmas tree decorated in Paddington Bear decorations in a nod to her surprise appearance with the beloved animated character at her Platinum Jubilee Concert.

Much like in previous years, the carol concert will be broadcast by ITV on 24 December.

