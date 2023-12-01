Win a £500 photoshoot with King Charles' photographer Rankin – how to enter

Talented British photographer Rankin has captured the most famous celebrities and royals of his time.

He was most recently responsible for the striking portrait of King Charles on the cover of The Big Issue in November, but he's also photographed the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, and Zara Tindall, as well as Madonna, Britney Spears, Kate Moss, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Kylie Minogue, Tony Blair, Leonardo DiCaprio, The Spice Girls, and more. The list goes on.

Now's your chance to win a photoshoot session with Rankin himself, worth £500 and taking place at RankinLIVE, 47 Carnaby Street, London, where he was incidentally joined by Anna Friel last month for her own shoot.

All you have to do is sign up to become a paid member of the HELLO! Royal Club and you will automatically be entered into the competition, which runs until 20 December. The winner, who must be UK-based, will be contacted directly.

The photoshoot with Rankin must take place before 7 January 2024, when the pop-up studio on Carnaby Street closes.

During the RankinLIVE photoshoot, the lucky winner will spend 15 minutes having their photo taken by Rankin – a chance to get a taste of what it's like to be part of a professional photoshoot. The winner will be able to keep a selection of digital files, while their favourite image will be printed out in an 8x10 portrait.

Rankin is excited to welcome one lucky HELLO! Royal Club winner to the studio in central London, so make sure you sign up to be a part of the club before 20 December.

"The experience is like pulling the curtain back and seeing what's behind making a magazine cover," Rankin told HELLO! "It's very different from taking a selfie or being photographed by your mates.

"The best word I can use is empowering, you feel empowered by the experience. I've had people absolutely in bits going, 'I can't believe you've made me look like this. This is how you see me.' I'm always surprised by how moved people are. One of the nicest things that a person can say is, 'That looks like me,' and it looks like how they feel about themselves."

© Rankin Rankin shot Anna Friel at RankinLIVE last month

"When I realised how powerful that was, we started planning for a Christmas pop-up," Rankin added. "Now people can come down to Carnaby Street and have their photo taken by me.

"If you can't afford to come and get it done by me, you can come and get it done by an assistant when I'm not there. There's a photo booth that's free too. Or you can also come and watch us through the window doing it and the pictures come up straight away, so there's an interactive and fun element to it."

