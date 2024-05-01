Lady Sarah Chatto's life in photos as King Charles' cousin celebrates 60th birthday

Lady Sarah Chatto keeps a low-key profile, quietly exhibiting her work as a talented artist, but she has been present for some of the biggest royal events over the years.

The King's cousin, who marks her 60th birthday on Wednesday 1 May, was among the guests at Charles's coronation last year and often joins the royals for Christmas in Sandringham and Balmoral for their summer break.

The daughter of the late Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones remained particularly close to her beloved aunt, Queen Elizabeth II, up until her death in September 2022.

Lady Sarah, who studied at the Camberwell School of Art and the Royal Academy Schools, has exhibiting her work at The Redfern Gallery under her maiden name since 1995.

She shares two sons with her husband and fellow artist, Daniel Chatto – Samuel and Arthur, born in 1996 and 1999 respectively.

Read on to learn more about Lady Sarah Chatto…

© Getty 1964 - Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones is born Lady Sarah Frances Elizabeth was born on 1 May 1964 at Kensington Palace as the second child of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones. She grew up at Apartment 10 within the palace alongside her older brother, now David, 2nd Earl of Snowdon. Their parents separated in 1976 and finalised their divorce two years later.



© Fresco/Daily Mail/Shutterstock 1969 - A royal birthday party This black and white shot shows the young royal on her way to her cousin Prince Edward's fifth birthday party in 1969 – and it's often noted how the Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, Princess Charlotte, resembles a young Lady Sarah.



© Getty 1970 - With Granny Taken in the gardens of Clarence House, the Queen Mother is joined by three of her grandchildren on her 70th birthday – Lady Sarah, clad in a floral dress, with her brother David and cousin, Prince Edward.



© Getty 1973 - Princess Anne's first wedding Lady Sarah and Prince Edward, both nine, were given starring roles in the bridal party at Princess Anne's wedding to Captain Mark Phillips. Lady Sarah's frock was in a similar Tudor-style to that of the bride's wedding dress and she donned a pillbox hat.



© Getty 1983 - At the polo A 19-year-old Lady Sarah enjoying a giggle with her cousin-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, at the polo. She was chosen to be one of the bridesmaids at Charles and Diana's wedding two years prior.



© Getty 1985 - 21st birthday A dinner and dance was held at Windsor Castle to celebrate the respective 21st birthdays of Lady Sarah, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent's daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, and Princess Alexandra's son, James Ogilvy. Lady Sarah wowed in a pink off-the-shoulder gown for the occasion.

© Getty 1994 - Engagement Lady Sarah is said to have met her future husband, Daniel Chatto, while she was working in India with her father in the 1980s. The couple's engagement was announced by Kensington Palace in May 1994, with Daniel having proposed with a vintage cluster ring.



© Getty 1994 - Royal wedding The pair married during a low-key wedding ceremony at St Stephen's, Walbrook in the City of London on 14 July 1994. The bride wore a long-sleeved wedding dress by Jasper Conran, made from ivory georgette fabric with a square corseted bodice. Lady Sarah also wore the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which was a gift from her father to her mother Princess Margaret on their wedding day.



© Getty 1996 - Birth of first child Lady Sarah and Daniel became parents with the birth of their eldest son, Samuel, on 28 July 1996. The couple posed for photographs outside the Portland Hospital in London as they left with their baby boy. Samuel, who studied history of art at the University of Edinburgh, has followed in his parents' artistic footsteps to become a sculptor.



© Getty 2022 - Platinum Jubilee And now they're all grown up! Lady Sarah's second son, Arthur, arrived on 5 February 1999 and is now serving in the Royal Marines. Arthur and Samuel joined their mother at Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

