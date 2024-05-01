Duchess Sophie is pristine in waist-defining designer dress

Duchess Sophie has looked immaculate all week during her trip to Ukraine.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was spotted on Monday in an unexpected printed maxi dress covered in oversized flowers with contrasting a geometric pattern around the waist and cuffs.

© Getty Sophie gave a speech during a reception at the residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom

The Duchess' 'Fedra Floral Silk Crêpe de Chine Maxi Dress' from Max Mara had a fitted waistline that nipped in her silhouette and a flattering V-shaped neckline.

© Getty Sophie looked elegant in a new dress

Sophie teamed her dress with subtle drop earrings with a pale green gemstone and stacked dainty gold bracelets. The royal was spotted giving a speech during a reception at the residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Martin Harris in Kyiv.

© Getty Sophie wore a Max Mara dress

Earlier that day, Prince Edward's wife was seen with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during a visit to the St Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv.

She looked so elegant in a brand new printed cotton dress from Etro which featured long sleeves, a cinched waistline, and a tiered floaty skirt. Sophie rounded off the look with the 'Ginny' clutch from Sophie Habsburg, a blue croc print style, and the 'Cream Leather Pointed Pumps' from Nicola Sexton.

© Getty Sophie visited the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) office

On the same day, the Duchess visited the UNFPA office to meet with war victims, made a trip to the family centre of the 'Save Ukraine' non-government organisation in Irpin and visited the Car Cemetery.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska

The mother-of-two later paid a visit to the memorial to the victims of the Russian occupation in the town of Bucha.

© Getty Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie signs the guests book as she visits the Saint Sophia Cathedral

She was also spotted on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of Ukrainian Railways posing for a photograph with two staff members. Sophie wore a silk shirt from Vince in a khaki hue with white skinny jeans.

© X / Ukrainian Railways Sophie travelled with Ukrainian Railways

"Yesterday, Sophie Helen, Duchess of Edinburgh came to Ukraine by train," the post was captioned. "We are sincerely grateful to our international partners for their support, sympathy, and desire to help Ukraine overcome the consequences of the war."

The Duchess of Edinburgh is the first royal to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion. The visit intended to demonstrate solidarity with the women, men, and children impacted by the war, as a continuation of her work championing survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

© Getty Sophie walked across the iconic Abbey Road Zebra Crossing

The royal turned heads last week when she walked across the Abbey Road zebra crossing after attending the Orbis Visionaries Reception at Abbey Road Studios in London.

© Getty Sophie attended the Orbis Visionaries Reception

DISCOVER: Heavily pregnant Duchess Sophie models retro bump-skimming wedding guest dress and blonde bob

Sophie wowed in a coral dress by Beulah London, the 'Yahvi' style, with a cinched waistline, fluted sleeves, and an unexpected thigh split. She teamed the look with the 'Cleo Clutch in Brown Rose' in Sophie Habsburg and Prada nude pumps.