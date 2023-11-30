Zara Tindall reveals exciting bold move for the family post-Christmas

Zara Tindall has revealed exciting post-Christmas plans for the family in a revealing interview with Australian Woman’s Weekly.

Swapping the cold English winter climes for the warm Australian summer, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall will head to the Gold Coast to attend The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival.

This will be her 12th year as the carnival’s ambassador and Zara relishes the opportunity to be involved. “It’s expanded hugely,” she told the publication.

Zara and Mike have openly expressed their fondness for Australia, considering it a potential home if they ever decide to leave England.

Mike shared the couple's deep affection for the Australian way of life and its people's laid-back, humorous nature.

"We've often thought about it," Mike said. "If we weren't so deeply rooted in England, Australia would be our top pick for a home,” the I’m A Celebrity… alum confessed.

“It's not just the place; it's the people. Australians have this incredible sense of humour, a love for good-natured banter, and a knack for not taking life too seriously. That resonates with us."

This affection for Australia isn't new for the Tindalls. They've had a long-standing connection with the country, considering it almost like a second home.

"Our bond with Australia goes way back," Mike added. "We've got a fantastic circle of friends there, and Zara has the same in New Zealand. The lifestyle, the pace – it's something we truly adore."

The roots of their relationship trace back to Australia, where they first crossed paths. It was 2003, and Mike was in Sydney, part of England's World Cup campaign. Zara, at the time, was travelling across the country and happened to visit the same bar in Sydney to catch the semi-final match.

This chance encounter in a Sydney bar laid the foundation for a relationship that blossomed over the years.

By 2004, the couple was officially dating, leading to their marriage on July 30, 2011, in a beautiful ceremony at Edinburgh's Canongate Kirk. Fast forward to today, and they are comfortably settled at Aston Farm on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, along with their three children.

Though a move to Australia seems more a fanciful idea due to their strong family ties in England, the Tindalls' love for the land Down Under remains undiminished. "Living in Australia would be a dream, but it's a bit far from our families here in England,"

Mike explained. "However, our love for that part of the world, the friends we have there, and the life we enjoy when we visit – it all makes Australia a very special place for us."

As they navigate their lives in England, the Tindalls cherish their memories and connections with Australia, a place that holds a special spot in their hearts, and who knows what the future holds post-Christmas.

