Meghan Markle makes meaningful stopover close to her heart while in Vancouver

During her recent visit to Vancouver, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revisited an organization close to her heart, Justice For Girls.

The charity, dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of young girls, shared a series of photos capturing Meghan's deep engagement in discussions with its members.

"Justice for Girls was delighted to have a return visit from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," they expressed in their social media caption.

Accompanied by Jessica Lake and Lauri Thompson of the Lake family’s All One Fund, Meghan partook in heartfelt dialogues about striving for justice and equality for teenage girls facing poverty in Canada and globally.

© Instagram Meghan reaches out to hug the girls at her recent visit to Justice for Girls charity

The visit included engaging conversations with teen interns, staff, directors, and board members of the organization, encompassing Justice for Girls’ extensive work in promoting girls’ access to education, freedom from violence, Indigenous rights, and environmental justice.

A key focus of the discussion was on empowering girls and young women to take leadership roles.

© Instagram Meghan engaged in a meaningful talk

Meghan, a committed feminist advocate since her youth, eagerly interacted with two teen interns from the organization.

They delved into their personal journeys for justice, with Meghan's genuine and empathetic approach leaving a lasting impression of support and inspiration on the young girls.

Since stepping back from senior royal duties with her husband, Prince Harry, Meghan has actively pursued philanthropic endeavors, particularly in Vancouver.

© Instagram Meghan with Justice For Girls charity members

Her involvement with Justice For Girls, established in 1999 and holding a special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council since 2009, reflects her longstanding commitment to gender equality and social justice.

Meghan has previously collaborated with the United Nations, notably delivering a compelling speech on gender equality in 2015.

This dedication to advocacy has seamlessly integrated into her royal engagements, as seen in her various projects, including a workwear line supporting disadvantaged women and a cookbook project with the women of a London community kitchen. These initiatives underscore her ongoing commitment to uplifting and empowering women and girls around the world.

© Getty Meghan Markle and her good friend Markus Anderson cheered Harry on as he performed a ceremonial puck

On Monday, Meghan accompanied husband Harry as he performed a ceremonial puck drop at a Vancouver Canucks hockey game against the San Jose Sharks.

Canada holds a special place for Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, not only because of its proximity to their current home in Montecito, California, but also due to its personal significance.

The couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made their first public appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where Meghan lived while filming the TV series "Suits."

Additionally, Vancouver holds fond memories for her family, as they spent their first holiday season as a family of three in 2019 with their son, Archie, on Vancouver Island, shortly before stepping back from their royal roles in 2020.

Check out our Right Royal Podcast. In this week's episode, we reveal the William and Kate's 'most difficult' engagement that showed Princess is 'no pushover'