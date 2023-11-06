Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared private jet with these Hollywood stars for Katy Perry's gig

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in good company as they embarked on a private plane to watch Katy Perry during one of her Las Vegas concerts this weekend.

In newly-released pictures, published in MailOnline, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen enjoying a child-free night with the likes of Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan were recently spotted at Katy Perry's gig

Wearing a black blazer-style coat and a coordinating mini dress, Meghan was dressed to the nines while her husband Harry kept things smart in dark trousers and a jacket. It seems they travelled to Las Vegas without their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Over the weekend, they were seen among the crowd at the last show of Katy Perry's 'Play' residency in the American gambling hotspot. The couple had front seats in a section of the Resorts World Theatre, where superstar Katy has been putting on a show since December 2021.

Close friends Misha Nonoo and Mike Hess were seen at the gig, and were spotted talking to Katy Perry's dad. Also in the crowd was Katy's partner, actor Orlando Bloom, and their three-year-old daughter Daisy, who wore headphones for her first public appearance.

© Getty Images Katy Perry is on tour in Las Vegas

It's no surprise that Harry and Meghan were in attendance. Two years ago, Harry revealed that Katy and Orlando were their neighbours in the A-list area of California, which Oprah Winfrey also calls home, and that they "sort of keep in contact". The American pop star also performed at King Charles' coronation concert earlier this year.

Meanwhile, this isn't the only gig Harry and Meghan have attended in recent months. Back in September, they stood out from the crowd when they partied the night away at Beyonce's Renaissance tour.

Both Harry and Meghan are known to be huge fans of the singer, having previously crossed paths with the American superstar at the star-studded London premiere of The Lion King in 2019.

The event was attended by many of the stars of the movie, including Beyonce – who voiced Nala - and her husband Jay-Z. Meghan and Beyoncé – although have never met before – embraced each other and soon got engaged in conversation.