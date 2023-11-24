King Charles looks so proud in never-before-seen image ahead of surprise appearance

The BBC have shared a never-before-seen image of King Charles preparing for his coronation as the broadcaster prepares to air a documentary examining the monarch's first year on the throne.

In the image, which can be seen below, the King looked incredibly proud as he sat in a suit and tie and was adorned with a golden robe as he carried out rehearsals for his coronation, the first in Britain for 70 years. The photo was taken in Westminster Abbey and features the King sat in his coronation chair.

© Christopher Openshaw The King was seen preparing for his coronation

The one-off 90-minute documentary, titled Charles III: The Coronation Year will air as part of the BBC's festive schedule next month and camera crews were given exclusive access to the King and his wife Queen Camilla for the episode.

The special will chart the "landmark moments" in Charles's first year as monarch including the run-up to his coronation, the ceremony itself and events that took place in the months after. Members of the Royal Household and the royal family have contributed to the special.

WATCH: Relive all the highlights from the coronation - in just 60 seconds!

Some of the moments include the state visit from South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, the King leading the nation in mourning for his late mother, the Queen, and at Remembrance Sunday services, Trooping the Colour and his first state visit as monarch to Germany.

In a statement, the BBC said that the documentary will feature "moments of great poignancy and humour" and will offer a "unique perspective on the inner workings behind a defining moment which marks a new era in the history of the monarchy".

© Getty The documentary will highlight important moments from the monarch's first year on the throne

Simon Young, the BBC's head of history and factual commissioning, said: "At the heart of this story is a man who is taking on the job that has always awaited him. Everyone wants to know how he takes on that challenge. This film captures a behind the scenes view of the King and his coronation the like of which has never been seen before."

Helena Bonham Carter, who played the King's late aunt, Princess Margaret, in Netflix's The Crown will be on hand to narrate the documentary.

Helena Bonham Carter will narrate the one-off special

The news comes shortly after an important moment for the King, as he hosted South Korea's president Yoon Suk Yoel during the politician's state visit to the UK this week.

One of the highlights of the trip was a state banquet that was hosted on Tuesday evening. Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal for the white-tie dinner.

The King and Queen hosted South Korea's President at a state banquet

The King wore a white tie with decorations and a full set of miniature medals, as well as the Garter Star and the Thistle Star, which used to belong to his grandmother, the Queen Mother.

REPORT: King Charles makes big change to Christmas with family

SEE: King Charles' mind-blowing childhood birthday cakes that could rival a royal wedding

He also sported the Grand Order of Mugunghwa – the highest national order awarded by South Korea – which was presented to him by President Yoon Suk Yeol at the exchange of gifts on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.

LISTEN: All you need to know about royal romances on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast