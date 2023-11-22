King Charles' royal home announces exciting change ahead of family celebration

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family have just hosted President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for the South Korean state banquet but another of their homes is pulling out all the stops ahead of another, more personal, celebration.

At the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, the Luminate light festival now has new laser projections, a glimpse of which was shared on the royal residence's official Instagram account.

The dazzling displays, which look breathtaking against the night sky, will run until Christmas Eve, after which the royals are expected to celebrate the festive season together in style.

The King has continued his late mother's tradition of spending Christmas at the estate, and attending church with his family on Christmas Day.

Sandringham is where Queen Elizabeth II typically spent her winter break, residing there throughout the festive period before returning to London after the anniversary of her father King George VI's death on 6 February.

© Instagram Sandringham's light display will continue until Christmas Eve

The monarch's estate has a proud history, and launched a new – and impressive – venture recently to make the changing of the seasons cosier for all of us.

Sandringham launched a new business partnership selling British-made mattresses and bedding crafted with wool from King Charles' sheep, made in partnership with the Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co., Baavet Wool Duvets and British Wool.

© Instagram Sandringham is playing host to an incredible laser display

A caption on social media announcing the news read: "It's time to celebrate wool month and welcome the new season – we’re excited to share our very special collection of British-made mattresses and bedding crafted with authentic British wool!

"Partnering with both @britishwool, @sandringham1870 and @baavet. We’ve created a truly unique series of products made with the highest quality material and care - all certified by @madeinbritain1000.

© Getty The late Queen with grandchildren Prince William and Zara Phillips at Sandringham

"Join us this month as we honour the beauty of authentic British-made, British wool products and gear up for a cosy autumn!#BritishWool #MadeInBritain #HappyWoolMonth #WelcomeTheNewSeason #sheep #sheepofinstagram #sustainability #sustainablefashion #sustainableliving #bedroomgoals #wroughtironandbrassbedco."

Over the summer, the Norfolk estate played host to large crowds, including over the August bank holiday, when the grounds were opened to the public for a music festival that saw the likes of Robbie Williams, Van Morrison and Mark Owen perform.

© Getty The royal residence is stunning

Sharing a peek inside the celebrations, the official Sandringham Instagram account re-shared photos and videos from the public, including several of Robbie dressed in a gold outfit as he sang hits Let Me Entertain You and Angels.

Thousands of people had gathered on the sprawling grounds to take part in the celebrations, which included fairground rides, colourful streamers, and even the 19th-century royal residence illuminated with blue lights.

© Getty The royal family attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham in 2022

Royal fans were warned before the event that it would likely cause traffic hold-ups in the area.

A post on X featured an image of a concert at the estate, and read: "Over the August Bank Holiday weekend world-renowned musical artists will perform in the Royal Parkland at Sandringham [microphone emoji]. Please expect there may be delays on the roads in the area. See the website for further information."

