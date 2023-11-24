Charles Spencer's special message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed

Amidst the festive spirit of Thanksgiving, Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, subtly hinted at a possible meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a message shared on social media platform X, he extended his holiday greetings, referencing recent visits to both coasts of the United States: "Happy Thanksgiving to all Americans - from Manhattan to Malibu (both of which I’ve visited in the past few weeks)."

The inference of his travels stirred speculation about a potential family get-together, particularly given the Duke of Sussex's well-documented strained ties with the British royal family.

Despite the rift, Harry has maintained a warm relationship with his maternal kin, the Spencers, who include his two aunts, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and his uncle, Charles Spencer.

Harry's memoir, "Spare," offers a poignant look into the private life of the royal family and includes a touching recount of a visit to his mother's gravesite.

The Duke detailed an intimate moment, describing how he and Meghan rowed across a pond on the Althorp estate to the island where Diana is interred.

"Uncle Charles came down to the water's edge, gave us a little shove. We waved to him, and to my two aunts. Bye. See you in a bit," he recalled, painting a picture of familial warmth amidst the serene backdrop of Diana's childhood home.

The strong bond Harry shares with the Spencer family was also visible during the unveiling of a statue in Diana's honor at Kensington Palace in July 2021, commemorating her 60th birthday.

The event was a rare moment of unity, with Harry engaging affectionately with his aunts Lady Sarah and Lady Jane, as well as sharing moments of levity with Charles.

In times of hardship, such as following Meghan's miscarriage in 2020, Charles has not hesitated to extend his support.

Speaking on the television show Lorraine, he expressed his deep sympathy for the couple's loss: "I can't imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way. It's so very, very sad. And of course, I totally agree with you, all thoughts with them today."

