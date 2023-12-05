King Charles and Princess Kate to show 'united' front during reunion at palace as Meghan Markle shows support for father-in-law

The royal family are set to appear together for the first time since the race row furore.

The King and Queen are expected to be joined by senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, for the annual Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

The Diplomatic reception, which takes place annually, sees the monarch and senior royals welcome over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps in the palace's state rooms.

The glamorous event comes just days after a number of allegations were made about the royal family in Omid Scobie's book Endgame, which was released on 28 November.

The Dutch version of the book – which was recalled – pointed the finger at two senior royals who were alleged to have raised “concerns” about the possible skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Prince Archie, before he was born.

While the English version made no mention of who said what, the Dutch misprint made headlines around the world and saw the book pulled from shelves.

Author Mr Scobie insists he never included any names in the original text.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash says: "The King and his family will be united for tonight’s Diplomatic ball, getting together for the first time since Endgame‘s publication and they will be focused giving their international guests a memorable evening at the Palace.

"Whatever discussions are going on in private, they will certainly want to carry on with business as usual and not let the book’s fallout interfere with their public commitments."

Neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes' representatives have commented on the contents of the book.

Meghan made her first public appearance since Endgame's publication, stepping out in Santa Barbara, California.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, the Duchess wore a casual all-black ensemble and a green baseball cap.

The mum-of-two also appeared to be wearing her Bentley & Skinner diamond tennis bracelet – a gift from her father-in-law Charles.

The sparkling accessory was first worn by Meghan on the eve of her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

It's set to be a busy week of engagements for the royal family, with Queen Camilla set to welcome children, supported by her patronages Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, to decorate a Christmas tree at Clarence House on Wednesday.

© Getty Kate opened the new children's day surgery at Evelina London

The Princess of Wales will also be supported by members of the royal family as she hosts her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

Kate stepped out to open a new children's day surgery unit at Evelina London Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

