10 joyous photos of the royal family meeting Santa Claus!

Meeting Santa Claus in the festive season is a must if you have kids, and for the royal family, greeting Father Christmas is a job for grown ups too.

On Wednesday, Queen Camilla welcomed Santa and reindeer to Clarence House. The royal invited children supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, to decorate the Christmas tree

The likes of Prince William, King Charles, Duchess Meghan and the late Queen Elizabeth, have also had a jolly good time meeting Santa in the past.

WATCH: Queen Camilla joined by Santa Claus and his reindeer

See royals with Santa Claus below...

Prince William The Prince of Wales met a heavily-bearded Santa Clause during his visit to a winter market in Helsinki, Finland, in November 2017.



Duchess Meghan © Getty Did you know that Meghan Markle used to star on the US version of Deal or No Deal? That’s her at the back, third from the right, in a festive dress with Santa himself at the front. The snap was taken in October 2006.



Princess Kate © Getty Ok, there’s no Kate in this photo, but this is a very authentic looking Santa arriving at Kensington Palace in December 2018 for William and Kate’s Christmas party, which they hosted for families of military personnel serving in Cyprus.

Queen Camilla © Getty King Charles’ wife Camilla met Santa and his reindeer Blixen at Clarence House in December 2022.

King Charles © getty We wonder what these two were talking about! King Charles, then Prince Charles, shook hands with Santa when he visited the Not Forgotten Association at St. James's in December 2006.

Sarah Ferguson © getty The former wife of Prince Andrew met a very young Santa Clause at a charity gala at London’s Claridge’s Hotel in November 2017.

Princess Diana © getty The late Princess Diana visited Great Ormond Street Hospital at Christmas time in December 1987 and met Father Christmas.

Queen Elizabeth II © getty On Christmas Day in 2004, the late Queen met a boy dressed as Santa after she attended the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church, and accepted a bunch of flowers.

Princess Margaret © Shutterstock The late Princess Margaret and sister of Queen Elizabeth II was pictured receiving her first present for Santa at a students’ ball at Keele University.