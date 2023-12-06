Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals meeting Santa Claus! Meghan Markle, Prince William, Queen Camilla and more

10 joyous photos of the royal family meeting Santa Claus!

From the late Queen Elizabeth, to Prince William, Duchess Meghan and King Charles, many royals have met Father Christmas

Queen Camilla poses Santa at Clarence House
Sophie Hamilton
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor
Meeting Santa Claus in the festive season is a must if you have kids, and for the royal family, greeting Father Christmas is a job for grown ups too. 

On Wednesday, Queen Camilla welcomed Santa and reindeer to Clarence House. The royal invited children supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, to decorate the Christmas tree

The likes of Prince William, King Charles, Duchess Meghan and the late Queen Elizabeth, have also had a jolly good time meeting Santa in the past. 

WATCH: Queen Camilla joined by Santa Claus and his reindeer

See royals with Santa Claus below...

Prince William

Prince William meets Santa Claus in Helsinki

The Prince of Wales met a heavily-bearded Santa Clause during his visit to a winter market in Helsinki, Finland, in November 2017.

Duchess Meghan

Meghan Markle appeared on Deal or No Deal© Getty

Did you know that Meghan Markle used to star on the US version of Deal or No Deal? That’s her at the back, third from the right, in a festive dress with Santa himself at the front. The snap was taken in October 2006.

Princess Kate

Father Christmas arrives ahead of Prince William and Catherine, as they host a Christmas party © Getty

Ok, there’s no Kate in this photo, but this is a very authentic looking Santa arriving at Kensington Palace in December 2018 for William and Kate’s Christmas party, which they hosted for families of military personnel serving in Cyprus.

 

Queen Camilla

Her Majesty, Camilla, The Queen Consort meets Blixen the reindeer and Santa Claus © Getty

King Charles’ wife Camilla met Santa and his reindeer Blixen at Clarence House in December 2022. 

King Charles

King Charles shakes hands with Father Christmas © getty

We wonder what these two were talking about! King Charles, then Prince Charles, shook hands with Santa when he visited the Not Forgotten Association at St. James's in December 2006.

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson and Santa Claus attend a gala© getty

The former wife of Prince Andrew met a very young Santa Clause at a charity gala at London’s Claridge’s Hotel in November 2017.

Princess Diana

Diana, Princess of Wales visits Great Ormond Street Hospital, at Christmas time in December 1987© getty

The late Princess Diana visited Great Ormond Street Hospital at Christmas time in December 1987 and met Father Christmas.

 

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II accepts a bunch of flower from a boy dressed as Father Christmas © getty

On Christmas Day in 2004, the late Queen met a boy dressed as Santa after she attended the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church, and accepted a bunch of flowers.

Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret met Santa at a student ball© Shutterstock

The late Princess Margaret and sister of Queen Elizabeth II was pictured receiving her first present for Santa at a students’ ball at Keele University.

Charles and Camilla

Charles and Camilla meet Father Christmas as they switch on the Christmas lights in Tetbury© getty

Tee hee hee, Charles looks like he was telling Santa off in this snap! The picture was taken in 2012 when the royals switched on the Christmas lights in Tetbury.

 

