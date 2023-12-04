5 magical things to do in London in December 2023: Festive markets, Christmas shows, winter warmers, more

London has officially turned into a festive wonderland this December. As Christmas lights illuminate the streets, ice rinks pop up around the city and the best restaurants and bars delight with their winter-warming menus, we've never been more excited to embrace the winter chill.

There's no place like London at Christmas time, from atmospheric outdoor markets filled with alpine chalets to Santa's grottos and festive walks under the city's glittering lights. Our HELLO! writers have put together the ultimate guide of things to do in the city in December - so get ready to fill your social calendar.

Scroll on to discover the very best things to do in the city this December…

Best festive things to do in London in December

As the twinkling lights illuminate the city, streets of Christmas wrapped storefronts and festive window displays turn London into a real-life toy town in December. If you're looking to lean into the festive spirit, these are the activities the HELLO! team have been loving this month.

Glide across the ice at Battersea Power Station Battersea Power Station has turned into a festive riverside neighbourhood this Christmas, illuminated by the stunning Battersea chimneys and a Jo Malone London 30ft Christmas tree. The family-friendly ice skating experience, Glide, sees three inter-connecting ice rinks set against the backdrop of the towering Power Station. And for after your skating session? Visitors can ‘hurry up a chimney’ at the Lift 109 experience where awe-inspiring 360 degree views of London’s Christmas lights from the sky await. Bookings are available for all sessions throughout the day and evening and can be booked via the official ticket website.



Soak up the festive magic at one of London's Christmas markets Luckily, London isn't short of Christmas markets to get a post-work mulled wine with friends or meader along the twinkling river with your family on Sunday. Every year the city comes alive with the magic of Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, with thrilling rides and treats on every corner. There's also the Southbank Christmas market alongside the River Thames, Selfridges Christmas market provides fairground rides and goodies and Covent Garden Christmas market where you can walk through a forest of Christmas trees! Don't forget to check out Leicester Square's, Borough Markets, London Bridge's, Greenwich's, Kingston's and Kings Cross' Christmas markets as well.



Customise a festive fieldtray at Farmer J Farmer J is a new lunchtime favourite amongst team HELLO!. The farm-to-fork restaurant - a rarity in London - brings seasonal produce, freshly made speedy meals and deliciously unique flavours to the capital. I can't get enough of the hearty, wholesome meals that make a much-needed change to the ultra-processed 'meal deal' options that have become my office go-to. In a bid to throw the cat amongst the festive sandwich pigeons, Farmer J has released a limited festive edition of its iconic fieldtray. Foodies can either opt for the The Christmas Dinner Fieldtray, or can fully customisable their own from dishes including Chermoula Chicken, Truffle and Mushroom Mac & Cheese, Miso Sprouts & Hispi Cabbage, Winter Dukkah Slaw and more.

Best activities to do in London in December

It doesn't have to be Christmas-themed for it to be noteworthy this December. From exhibitions to fitness classes, pop ups to theatre, take inspiration for your next weekend with this list of activities loved by HELLO! writers.

Be dazzled at Underbelly Boulevard Theatre London, listen up - there’s a hot new theatre on the scene! The Underbelly Boulevard Theatre nestled in the heart of Soho has been hailed an exciting new addition to London's theatre scene. A sexy new venue that "channels the edge and vibrancy of old Soho" and features its own cocktail bar, state of the art 200-seater theatre and restaurant Café Kitty, it’s the perfect location for a night out for any occasion. The intimate, versatile theatre allows for a diverse mix of programming including shows such as the raunchy and jaw-dropping Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett and Batsu!, a hilarious improv show straight from New York and Chicago. Its art deco bar space and the Café Kitty restaurant (run by the owners of Kitty Fisher’s in Mayfair) is the perfect spot for a vibrant meeting backdrop, or a post-theatre cocktail. Guests can dine pre or post show, soaking up the plush, art deco space that can seat up to 100 covers. Menu Dishes include everything from Glenarm Estate Lamb Cutlets to Crown Prince Squash and Blue Monday Risotto and even a Boozy Plum Knickerbocker Glory. Big flavours, delicious cocktails and intimate theatre. What more could you want for the perfect night out in Soho?

Best restaurants to visit in London in December

From seasonal menus to winter warmers, London's unrivalled food scene fully embraces the festive season. From dreamy Italian cuisine to imaginative street food, discover where the HELLO! team have been dining out this season.