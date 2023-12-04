Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik decorate Christmas tree with children after controversial photos

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik have fully embraced the festive season.

The Danish royal palace shared a sweet video of the couple and their four children decorating the Christmas tree at their family home, Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

Crown Prince Frederik, 55, and his eldest son, Prince Christian, 18, are seen standing on large wooden ladders as they place baubles at the very top of the tree.

Meanwhile, Princess Isabella, 16, and 12-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine share a giggle as they hang red candles and ornaments.

The family's beloved pet dogs, Grace, Coco and Chloe, joined in the fun too, with Crown Princess Mary seen stroking one of the border collies.

The video comes just weeks after Spanish gossip magazine Lecturas published photographs of Danish heir Frederik with Mexican socialite Geneveva Casanova, during a private trip to Madrid.

In a statement to HOLA! at the time, Genoveva said: "I categorically deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me."

She added: "Any statement of this type not only completely lacks the truth but also misrepresents the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy."

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Crown Princess Mary wore a festive knit

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus The royals add the finishing touches to the tree

HOLA! reported that a mutual friend that Frederik and Genoveva have in common was unable to accompany the Prince to visit an art exhibition due to illness and he asked Genoveva to go in his place.

The Danish royal family's Christmas plans were confirmed last month, with Queen Margrethe, 83, set to travel to Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus on 20 December, where she will spend Christmas Eve with Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and their family.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock The Danish royals with Queen Margrethe

The queen will also be joined by her youngest son, Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie, and their two children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena, who will all fly over from Washington DC in the US to Denmark for the holidays.

Joachim's eldest son, Count Felix, will join the family on Christmas Day, but Count Nikolai will be spending Christmas abroad. Nikolai is currently studying at the University of Technology in Sydney.

