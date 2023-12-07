Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton 'can't wait' for big celebration with family and friends at Westminster Abbey

Princess Kate 'can't wait' for big celebration with family and friends at Westminster Abbey

From BBC Studios and the Royal Foundation ROYAL CAROLS : TOGETHER AT CHRISTMAS Christmas Eve Sunday 24th December 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales will return to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service on Friday 8th December. This year, the service will be a moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK and a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings. Combining traditional and modern elements to encompass people of all faiths and none, the service will see the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir perform some of the nationâs most beloved carols, alongside musical performances by guests including Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay. The Abbey will be filled with inspiring individuals and families from all corners of the UK, including midwives, health visitors, early years practitioners, nursery teachers and community volunteers, as well as Members of The Royal Family. It will shine a spotlight on those who go above and beyond and will be a chance to celebrate the incredible role they play in raising children and shaping the society of tomorrow. The carol service will see Westminster Abbey filled with festive decorations, providing a beautiful Christmas backdrop for the special evening which will provide an opportunity to deliver a festive thank you to those who are working so hard to help the youngest members of our society to flourish.
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Princess of Wales "can't wait" to welcome friends, family and guests to Westminster Abbey for her Christmas carol concert.

As Kate, 41, appears in a teaser clip ahead of her festive soiree, a Kensington Palace spokesperson tells HELLO! how the Princess has been preparing.

 "The Princess has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure this year’s Carol Service will be a moment to thank all those who work so hard to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.

 “Since launching her Shaping Us campaign in February she’s been shining a light on just how important the first five years are in a baby’s life.

 "This year’s carol service will be a celebration of the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings, and she can’t wait to welcome guests to the Abbey."

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX at 7.45pm on Christmas Eve.

In a teaser clip which aired on Thursday evening, Kate can be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree, wearing a pearl-trimmed jacket from Self-Portrait.

See her special message in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate looks so festive ahead of Christmas carol concert

Kate is expected to be joined by members of the royal family for the concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

It's not known whether Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, will join the festivities this year.

George and Charlotte joined their parents for Kate's inaugural show in 2021, as well as last year's concert.

William and Kate with George and Charlotte at Christmas carol concert© Getty
George and Charlotte attended the 2022 concert

Invited guests include those working in early years – a key focus of Kate’s work through The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The Westminster Abbey choir will perform popular carols, alongside musical performances by the likes of Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay, and a special duet by Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert.

Readings will be given by speakers including the Prince of Wales, Micheal Ward, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp, and Jim Broadbent, while a specially commissioned poem written by Joseph Coelho, the Children’s Laureate, will be read by Leonie Elliott.

Royals at Kate Middleton's Christmas concert 2022© Getty
The royals gathered inside the Abbey for last year's concert

The Abbey will be decorated with sustainable, eco-friendly decorations and new features at this years' service will include a post box located outside for children to send handmade Christmas cards and best wishes to other children who might be struggling this year.

Upon arrival guests will also hear carols from the Action for Children Young Carers Aloud choir.

