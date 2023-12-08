Queen Camilla joins close friend Joanna Lumley to bring festive cheer at 'thrilling' charity concert

Queen Camilla was among the many famous faces who was at St Paul's Cathedral for a special carol concert in aid of cancer support charity Maggie's on Thursday night.

Her Majesty, who has been President of Maggie's since 2008, was joined by close friends Dame Joanna Lumley and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth as well as Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance and Bake Off's Dame Prue Leith.

© Getty Queen Camilla seen greeting Dame Joanna Lumley at the Maggie's annual carol concert

Upon her arrival, the Queen greeted both Joanna and Gyles with a kiss before they posed for photos together.

At the special concert, the 76-year-old enjoyed readings from the former Scottish Poet Laureate Jackie Kay and actor Sir Simon Russell Beale CBE as well as chef and Great British Bake Off judge, Prue Leith.

They had brought their festive cheer while also helping people living with cancer.

© Getty Queen Camilla looked lovely as she arrived at St Paul's Cathedral on Thursday

Dame Joanna, who read The Twelve Days of Christmas A Correspondence by John Julius Norwich, said: "What a thrilling festive evening in aid of a marvellous cancer support charity. It was wonderful to share the evening with Her Majesty and of course being in St Paul's Cathedral made it all extra special."

Meanwhile, Gyles read Luke 2.8-20 on the night. He said: "I am a huge supporter of the work Maggie's do to help people living with cancer and it was a joy to be part of such a special, festive evening in St Paul's Cathedral with Her Majesty."

© Getty The Queen with Gyles Brandreth,

A jovial Camilla looked elegant as usual in a chic collared white coat, which she styled further with black leather boots and a matching clutch bag.

The Queen was also accompanied by The Dean of St Paul's Cathedral, The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Maggie's Chief Executive Dame Laura Lee, DBE, and Chairman of Maggie's Board of Directors Stuart Gulliver.

© Getty Charles Dance and Prue Leith were also in attendance

Since Maggie's opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer, as well as family and friends, take back control.

Maggie's professional staff include psychologists, cancer support specialists and benefits advisors.

