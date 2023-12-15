Duchess Sophie's special gift to young royal fan will bring tears to your eyes

Duchess Sophie recently brought joy and excitement to a young royal admirer, Hugo Sehgal, during a heartwarming visit to the British Embassy in Berne.

Hugo, a 9-year-old boy battling Sanfilippo syndrome, a neurodegenerative disease that significantly shortens life expectancy, had always dreamed of meeting a member of the Royal Family.

His wish was fulfilled when the Duchess of Edinburgh made a surprise appearance to meet him.

The British Embassy shared touching photos of this special encounter on the platform X, captioning them: "An honour to facilitate a meeting between HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and Hugo Sehgal ... Hugo’s dream was to meet a member of the Royal Family."

© X Duchess Sophie delights the young fan

In the pictures, Sophie appeared elegantly dressed in a classic black jersey paired with a stylish cream skirt, her warm demeanour evident as she interacted with an overjoyed Hugo.

This memorable visit came shortly after the Duchess's engagement at the Disability Initiative, where she serves as Patron.

© X Sophie made a surprise visit to the British Embassy in Berne

The charity is dedicated to providing care and rehabilitation for adults with physical disabilities and those with acquired brain injuries.

Sophie's visit was marked by her effortlessly festive and elegant attire. She was seen donning a soft cream turtleneck jumper complemented by flattering wide-leg jeans.

© X Sophie looked elegant in a black sweater paired with a cream skirt

Enhancing her winter ensemble were her chic chocolate-hued heeled boots, sophisticated gold accessories, and a trendy black hair bow that adorned her golden blonde ponytail.

Sophie's joyful spirit and carefree dancing during her visit captured the hearts of royal fans, who took to X to express their admiration.

Comments such as "The girl can dance, lest we forget her Coronation Concert groove!" and "Singing and dancing Sophie! Sooo adorable!" flooded the platform, celebrating her vibrant energy.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The Duchess joined on the singing and dancing of 'Merry Christmas Everyone' with Lucy Brown the Chief Executive of Disability Initiative

In a notable style departure, the Duchess also sported a bold berry-red manicure, a striking contrast to the typical bare or nude nails often favoured by the royal family.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, for example, consistently chose the understated 'Ballet Slippers' pink varnish by Essie throughout her reign.

Sophie's daring manicure choice echoed a similar style moment earlier in the year by Princess Kate, the Princess of Wales.

In April, Kate made headlines when she debuted a vibrant scarlet nail colour, a rare deviation from the traditional royal nail etiquette. Known for her adherence to royal rules and regulations, Kate's cherry-red nails, showcased at the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, signalled a subtle yet significant shift in royal fashion norms.

