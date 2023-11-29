Duchess Sophie is so elegant in never-before-seen tea dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh has once again nailed simple sartorial elegance representing the royal family on an abroad trip. Sophie, 58, has arrived in Colombia in a never-before-seen dress by one of her most-worn brands.

Prince Edward's wife was seen wearing the Suzannah London 'Aria' tea dress in black silk with a repeat pattern of dainty white daisies. The dress featured a classic tea dress silhouette with a flowing skirt and fitted bodice.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie joins President Yoon for a roundtable discussion during South Korean visit

© Shutterstock Sophie looked so elegant

Though the Duchess' arms were covered, the dress also features puff three-quarter length sleeves, an open neck with a one-button clasp, and elasticated ruching around the waist for a cinched look.

The royal paired the classic dress with a black blazer with boxy shoulders by Helmut Lang and added simple accessories. Sophie held onto her staple black croc texture clutch by Sophie Habsburg.

© Shutterstock Sophie rocked the tea dress

Sophie opted for classy flats in terms of her footwear. She was seen in a pair of Nicola Sexton cream leather pointed loafer-style pumps with a gold buckle detail. Her hair and makeup mirrored her outfit's elegant simplicity. The royal wore her blonde locks tied up in a low updo and her makeup was kept natural with an eyeshadow look which created emphasis at the outer corner of her eyes.

© Shutterstock Sophie sat down for a roundtable discussion

This was the Duchess' first look of the trip. HRH attended a meeting with the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, and the very first Vice Minister of Women, Diana Gomez.

The Duchess was photographed at the Centre for Memory, Peace and Reconciliation (Centro de Memoria, Paz y Reconciliación) where she met women impacted by armed conflict, including survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. Collectively the women viewed an exhibition of artwork titled 'Spinning with patience to weave hopes for peace'.

© Shutterstock The Duchess with the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Marquez

Sophie's day also included attending a roundtable discussion, hosted by the UK and Canadian Embassies, with women from the Colombian Armed Forces. There she learned about their work in support of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda. This aims to ensure the meaningful participation of women in peace processes at all levels.

The royal also met an officer who had recently completed the commissioning course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Sophie also visited the city of Cali where she learned about the culture and traditions of the local Pacific region, which has been impacted by the armed conflict.

© Shutterstock Sophie is in Colombia in support of her work with the Women, Peace and Security Agenda (WPS)

Sophie was also scheduled to meet women’s organisations and entrepreneurs, before viewing a musical performance.

The former Countess of Wessex has long been a supporter of the WPS and the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI). She gave a speech at Buckingham Palace on International Women's Day 2019. Her Royal Highness said: "As someone who firmly believes in the equality of men and women, I feel drawn to your cause and to do what I can to help raise further awareness of your work.

© Shutterstock Sophie has begun her visit to Colombia

"To help give voice to women and girls who are being denied their fundamental rights as humans and are being subjected to harm and violence as a result of conflict, to promote those who seek to play a part in finding peace, and to support others as they attempt to rebuild their lives," she continued.

Sophie then publicly committed herself to championing the WPS and PSVI and to making the organisations a pillar of her work.

© Shutterstock Sophie views a glass case of soil from conflicts around the region

DISCOVER: Best photos of the royal family's tiaras worn by Princess Kate, Queen Camilla and more

The mother-of-two has not long reunited with her husband Prince Edward after his two-week tour of Singapore, Australia, and Indonesia. The Prince's travels meant he missed his brother The King's private birthday bash at Clarence House which Sophie attended alone.