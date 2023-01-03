Duchess Meghan's subtle style change everyone missed Meghan Markle revealed that she changed up her clothing's colour palettes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes Netflix series Harry & Meghan offered up a host of must-see looks courtesy of Duchess Meghan. Yet, in Episode 5 of the hit show, Meghan revealed that she underwent a subtle style change which nobody clocked.

Meghan revealed that before their final week in the UK, she would only wear neutral colours as she didn't want to "upstage or ruffle any feathers."

The Duchess confessed that during her time as a working royal, style etiquette was something she took incredibly seriously. "Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour," said Meghan, revealing that there was "thought" in her neutral sartorial choices.

"To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event. "But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family," Meghan continued.

Meghan Markle mainly wore neutrals during her time in the UK

Meghan added: "I'm not trying to stand out here… There's no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family."

The royal stunned in vibrant looks the week before she left for California

Yet this changed during the royal's last week in the UK. Speaking of her decision to ditch the low0key looks, Meghan said: "I wore a lot of colour that week! I just felt like, 'Let's just look like a rainbow!"

One example of Meghan's decision to sport bolder colours was her final appearance in the UK, when she attended the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey in March. She looked magnificent in an emerald green dress featuring an uber-elegant wrap-cape effect, long sleeves, a midi fit, a crepe fabric and a flowing silhouette.

A small green fascination boasting plumes of dramatic netting completed her daywear attire, in addition to a small yet sophisticated handbag for her outing essentials.

