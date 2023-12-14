Duchess Sophie surprises royal fans as she dances and sings in fabulous festive outfit

When there's an opportunity to dance, the Duchess of Edinburgh can't help but get her groove on.

We've seen her swaying to Lionel Ritchie's 'All Night Long' at the Coronation concert, Waltz in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, and on her latest outing, the Duchess was seen jovially swaying while singing Christmas carols during a visit to the Disability Initiative Resource Centre.

The Duchess, 58, paid a visit to the Disability Initiative on Wednesday. The royal is Patron of the charity, which specialises in providing care and slow stream rehabilitation to adults with physical disabilities, as well as those with acquired brain injuries.

Looking effortlessly festive in an elegant ensemble, the wife of Prince Edward looked stunning in a soft cream turtleneck jumper and flattering wide-leg jeans as she stepped out for her Christmas-themed engagement.

The Duchess joined on the singing and dancing of 'Merry Christmas Everyone' with Lucy Brown the Chief Executive of Disability Initiative

The royal elevated her winter knitwear with chocolate-hued heeled boots, adding elegant gold accessories and an on-trend black hair bow to her golden blonde ponytail.

The Duchess teamed her festive outfit with chocolate-hued boots

Royal fans were quick to comment on Duchess Sophie's care-free dancing, taking to X to share their thoughts on her fabulous moves. "The girl can dance, lest we forget her Coronation Concert groove!" penned one fan, as another wrote: "Singing and dancing Sophie! Sooo adorable!"

In a rare move, the mother-of-two also sported a vampy berry-red manicure, marking a change from the royal's usual bare nails.

Her Royal Highness watched a performance by the Carers Choir before joining a festive afternoon tea.

While not an official royal style rule, it is believed the late Queen Elizabeth II favoured bare nails - or at the very most - nude nails, having exclusively worn her beloved Essie 'Ballet Slippers' pink varnish throughout her 70-year reign.

In April this year, the Princess of Wales made headlines when she debuted her first set of scarlet nails since becoming a member of the royal family. Never one to put a foot out of line, Princess Kate rarely deviates from royal rules and regulations.

Princess Kate has rocked red nails on the rare occasion

So, fans were somewhat surprised to see Kate test her limits with a daring cherry-red manicure as she joined her family at the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

