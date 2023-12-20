Meghan Markle takes on surprising role as an intern packing boxes in new coffee ad

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, showcased her light-hearted side in a recent Instagram advertisement for Clevr Blends, where she humorously took on the role of an intern.

Engaging in typical office activities such as stacking boxes, preparing hot drinks, and working at a computer, Meghan's presence as a background extra added a unique charm to the ad.

The commercial concluded with a comical moment where Meghan amusingly misses a fist bump with a colleague, leading to laughter and an endearing close to the video.

Meghan's investment in Clevr Blends, a brand specializing in oat latte products, was first announced in 2020.

Meghan Markle stars as an intern in new coffee ad

She has since promoted the brand, notably sending a basket of products to Oprah Winfrey, who shared them online, garnering more attention for the company.

Although Meghan has maintained a relatively low profile regarding her association with Clevr Blends, she recently shared a positive review of the brand.

"One of my favorite ways to start and end each day," Meghan commented on Instagram, alongside a photo with Hannah Mendoza, the CEO and co-founder of Clevr Blends.

Meghan Markle is an investor in Clevr

Located near Meghan and Prince Harry's Montecito residence, Clevr Blends prides itself on being a mission-driven, women-led wellness brand. Meghan was drawn to the brand during its early days, reportedly trying their superfood coffee at a pop-up store in 2017.

In a statement to Fortune in 2019, Meghan expressed her enthusiasm for supporting female entrepreneurship and ethical business practices. "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business.

Meghan Markle loves the superfood brand

“I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness," Meghan stated.

Hannah Mendoza reflected on Meghan's involvement, emphasizing the importance of having supportive advisors. "Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisers who care deeply about what they are building.

“ I'm grateful to have found both in the Duchess of Sussex. Her passion for what we're creating is palpable, and I couldn't imagine a more aligned partnership. We're excited for the road ahead," Hannah said.

Meghan's decision to invest in Clevr Blends marked her first significant business move since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, aiming for financial independence.

The brand, with its roots in a pop-up adaptogenic coffee bar, evolved into a wellness-focused company, driven by the belief in the power of plants for body and mind wellness.

