Meghan Markle reveals sweet new Christmas tradition with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle has proved she is just like any other mum, pulling out all the stops so her little ones have the most amazing Christmas.

The former actress, 42, and her husband Prince Harry, 39 - who relocated to the States in 2020 - are making "special memories" with Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan are creating special memories with their children this Christmas

Speaking with E! News during Variety's Power of Women event, Meghan remarked: "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it."

The Duchess of Sussex added: "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

Christmas Day at their California-based mansion is most likely a less formal affair than at Sandringham. The couple haven't spent Christmas with the rest of the royal family at Sandringham since 2018.

WATCH: Meghan Markle describes amazing first Christmas with royals at Sandringham

A year later, and a few months after welcoming little Archie, Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, revealed that they had made "private plans" for Christmas that year. At the time, it was reported that they were looking forward to "extended family time" and would spend the festive period with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland. This decision was said to be in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and had the support of the late Queen.

Previously, Harry had always spent Christmas with his late grandmother at Sandringham, with the exception of 2012 when he was in Afghanistan. Harry and Meghan also spent his first two Christmases as a couple and his family at Sandringham estate.

"The family loved having her there. I think together, we had an amazing time," Harry told BBC Radio 4's Today show in December 2017 when probed about Meghan's first holiday with his family.

© Photo: Getty Images Meghan's first Christmas with the royal family took place in 2017

"She's done an absolutely amazing job. She's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she's never had."

In their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the former Suits star shared details about her first Christmas with the royals.

© Netflix Meghan and Harry shared family milestones of Prince Archie in the snow in their doc

Meghan revealed she was seated next to Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, saying: "At dinner, I was sat next to H's grandfather and I just thought it was so wonderful and I was like, 'Oh we chatted and it was so great and I talked about this and talked about this'."

However, Prince Harry later informed her that she "had his bad ear," to which, Meghan laughed: "I was like, 'Oh - well, I thought it went really well.'"

© Pool The couple last spent Christmas with the royals in 2019

Of the day, Meghan described: "I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham, calling my mom, and she's like 'How's it going?' and I said 'Oh my gosh it’s amazing'. It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

The royal family tend to take part in a number of annual traditions, including their ritual visit to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, and a group viewing of the monarch's televised Christmas message. Furthermore, the royals exchange their gifts on Christmas Eve, in honour of their German heritage.