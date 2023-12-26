Zara Tindall shows close bond with godson Prince George

The Prince and Princess of Wales have always shared a close relationship with Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike.

So much so that Zara was chosen as one of Prince George's godparents at his christening in 2013.

It appears that Zara has an equally strong bond with her godson, George, ten, as the royals turned out for the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

The equestrian, 42, was spotted putting her arms around the young prince as they made their way back to Sandringham House after the service.

The sweet moment was captured by Callan Taverner, as the royals stopped to speak with the crowds gathered near St Mary Magdalene church.

Zara looked beautiful in a dark green coat by Laura Green with black suede boots and a gold bow-shaped headband by Juliette Botterill Millinery.

She and her rugby star husband Mike were joined by their daughters, Mia, nine, and Lena, five, as they walked alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

In an interview with Australian Woman's Weekly, published earlier this month, Zara and Mike, who are also parents to two-year-old son Lucas, revealed that they often hang out with William and Kate and their brood.

"Our kids play with their kids in this competition we have," explained Mike.

The former rugby player added: "Competition done the right way is so healthy, I think. It drives people to get better; for sports people it drives you to train, it drives you to push as hard as you can. You need that."

Equestrian Zara, who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, added: "I think our families are fairly competitive."

