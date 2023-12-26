Princess Kate's sweet moment with son Prince Louis that everyone missed

The royal family reunited for the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were once again joined by their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

After attending the service at St Mary Magdalene, cameras picked up a rather sweet moment between Kate, 41, and her youngest child, Louis.

As the King and Queen emerge from the church with the Waleses in tow, the Princess, dressed in a blue Alexander McQueen coat, can be seen chatting to her young son.

Kate can be seen gently guiding Louis towards the exit, holding his hand briefly before sweetly stroking his hair.

Watch the mother-son moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Kate's sweet mother-son moment with Prince Louis

Louis, who is in Year One at Lambrook school in Berkshire, has joined his parents and older siblings at a number of major royal events this year, including King Charles's coronation, Trooping the Colour, his mother's Christmas carol concert and his first ever public engagement with the Scouts in May.

As the Waleses walked to church, they were also joined by Mike and Zara Tindall's eldest child, Mia, nine, who was seen holding Louis' hand.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images The Waleses on their way to church, with Mia Tindall

Among the guests on the day were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16, along with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

© Mark Cuthbert Louis appears to have a close bond with cousin Mia

For the first time in decades, Sarah, Duchess of York joined the royal family at the Christmas Day church service, walking alongside her ex-husband, the disgraced Duke of York, who stepped back from public duties in 2019.

