Sophie Winkleman discusses 'compromises' amid married life with Lord Frederik Windsor

Lord Frederick Windsor, 44, and his wife Sophie Winkleman, 43, are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary, just weeks after the Peep Show star opened up about her "chaotic" home life with their children Maud, ten, and Isabella, seven.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's son and The Palace actress met while leaving a club in Soho and exchanged vows on 12 September 2009 at Hampton Court Palace. It was considered a more low-key wedding compared to other members of the British royal family, such as Prince William, Zara Tindall and even his sister Lady Gabriella Windsor.

© Getty Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman got married at Hampton Court Palace

Regardless, Sophie admitted she found the day very moving, stating: "I wept throughout the whole thing."

The actress was a beautiful bride in a silk wedding dress created by Anna Bystrova from Roza Couture, one of her mother-in-law Princess Michael of Kent's favourite designers. Features included a sweetheart neckline, lace sleeves, a three-metre train and hand-embellished sequins, beads and crystals. Meanwhile, Frederick looked suave in a grey suit and a blue tie.

WATCH: More stunning royal wedding dresses that will go down in history

Unlike Meghan Markle, who gave up her acting career before joining the royal family, Claudia Winkleman's half-sister Sophie has continued to star in US sitcom Two and a Half Men and period drama Sanditon since marrying Frederick.

© Getty The royals are celebrating her anniversary on 12 September

While discussing the latter, she opened up about the "compromises" she has made juggling work and family life with Frederick.

"I'm much better when I work – I think most actors would say that. We don’t know what the hell to do with ourselves if we’re not working. But I hope I don’t ever go away for so long that it’s damaging [to her daughters]," she told HELLO!.

© Rob Youngson Sophie Winkleman stars in Sanditon

"After Two and a Half Men, I got some wonderful offers of work in America which I didn’t do because I couldn’t imagine just vanishing to another country for months. You have to make compromises in your career when you have a family. So I do jobs in Britain, where I see them every week.

"It does work well when I’m away, though. They have some order because whoever is looking after them is never as chaotic as I am. They know they need to do their homework, have a bath, whereas when I’m back, all sense of order dissolves. When I say no to things, they just laugh. I need a manual, I really do."

© Getty The actress has praised the royal family for their support

While Sophie admitted she wasn't "fazed about becoming a member of the royal family", she has developed a very close relationship with them over the years. Not only did her in-laws describe her as "like a daughter to us" ahead of the wedding, but she recently told The Times they have also been very supportive of her career.

"I've been incredibly welcomed with open arms by all of them. The Queen's been wonderful, Prince Charles has been wonderful, Prince William's been heaven," she said in 2020.

"They'd never tell me off at all if I wanted to play some [racy] role. Everyone's looked after me. Oh God, please don't make me sound too gushing."

NOW READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding nod to childhood with late Princess Diana unveiled