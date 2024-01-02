Princess Anne heading overseas after Christmas break - details

The Princess Royal took the title of hardest working royal for 2023, according to The Telegraph, and her diary for this year is already filling up fast.

Princess Anne, 73, will return to public duties on 4 January to attend the Oxford Farming Conference and she's also set to make a long-haul overseas trip this month.

According to the royal diary, the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will travel to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka from 10 to 13 January.

Anne has been invited by the Government of Sri Lanka to participate in events connected with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the UK.

The Princess previously visited the country in South Asia in 1995 where she visited projects set up by Save The Children. King Charles, then Prince of Wales, also attended the 50th anniversary of Independence Day in Sri Lanka in 1998.

The late Queen Elizabeth II famously rewore her coronation gown for an official visit to Sri Lanka with Prince Philip in 1954.

© Getty The late Queen and Philip in Sri Lanka in 1954, formerly known as Ceylon

Princess Anne and Sir Tim spent Christmas with the King and Queen at Sandringham in Norfolk, with the couple joining the royals on the walk to church on Christmas Day.

The pair, who celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary last month, wore matching blue and camel checked scarves.

Anne was joined by her daughter and son-in-law, Zara and Mike Tindall, and their daughters, Mia, nine, and Lena, five, at the service at St Mary Magdalene church.

It was no doubt a welcome break for the Princess Royal, who carried out 457 engagements in 2023.

© Shutterstock Anne with her daughter Zara and granddaughter Lena

She pipped her brother, King Charles, 75, to the post, who ranked in second place with 425 engagements.

© Getty Anne and Sir Tim wore matching scarves

Majesty Magazine's Managing Editor, Joe Little, previously told HELLO!: "The Princess Royal, with more than half-a-century of duty and experience under her belt, is regarded by her brother the King as the ultimate pair of safe hands.

"Her no-nonsense attitude and work ethic, which even in her 70s shows no signing of waning, has won her a lot of praise – not that she would seek it – from the media and the public over the years."

