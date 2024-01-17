10 sweet photos of Mia Tindall to celebrate Mike and Zara's daughter's 10th birthday

Just days after arriving home from their sun-soaked trip to Australia, Mike and Zara Tindall celebrated their eldest child Mia's tenth birthday on Wednesday.

The youngster charmed the crowds on the way to church on Christmas Day, when she held Prince Louis' hand and chatted to locals with Princess Charlotte.

Mia, born on 17 January 2014 at Gloucestershire Royal History, is largely growing up out of the public eye, with her parents having their own sporting careers.

In recent years, she's made more public appearances, joining her parents at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the Easter Sunday church service.

Mia and her younger sister, Lena, five, are both sporty like their parents, with rugby star Mike revealing to HELLO! in 2023: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

The Tindall sisters also dote on their little brother, Lucas, who joined the family in March 2021.

As Mia marks her tenth birthday, see some of her sweetest moments from the past decade.

Baby Mia © Getty New mum Zara enjoys a cuddle with three-month-old Mia at the SYMM International Horse Trials in April 2014. While Mia's birth was announced by Buckingham Palace, Mike also took to Twitter (now X) to confirm his daughter's names. Six days after he and wife Zara welcomed their first child on 17 January 2014, Mike tweeted: "For everyone who has asked what our daughters name, it's Mia Grace Tindall [SIC]." Mia is currently 22nd in line to the throne behind mum Zara.

Mummy's mini-me © Getty Enjoying a bicycle ride with mum Zara as Mike took part in the Artemis Great Kindrochit Quadrathlon in Scotland in 2015.



Daddy-daughter time © Getty Hitching a ride on her dad's shoulders at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2016. That year Mia also stole the show in portraits taken of the late Queen with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In an interview with Good Morning Britain at the time, Mike said: "It just happened at the right time. She was being a bit naughty. "The Queen got it quite right when she told her: 'Just hold the handbag now' and she did that. It ended up being a great photo for her. It will be something we'll always cherish."

A kiss for Granny Anne © Getty A sweet moment captured between Princess Anne and her granddaughter in 2016. As well as being a grandmother to Mike and Zara's three children, Princess Anne's eldest grandchildren are Peter Phillips' daughters, Savannah and Isla.

Family days out © Getty Mia always has the best time at family outings, whether that's at a funfair, as pictured in 2017, or trying her hand at different sports.

Bridesmaid duties © Getty Mia was chosen to be a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Windsor wedding in October 2018. She was part of the adorable bridal party alongside her cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

More family fun © Getty Like her cousin Princess Charlotte, little Mia also appeared to be obsessed with unicorns in 2019. The youngster was spotted with unicorn face paint at the2019 Festival of British Eventing at her grandmother Princess Anne's home, Gatcombe Park The Tindalls also reside at the Gloucestershire estate.

Rare royal outing © Getty An eight-year-old Mia joined her parents Mike and Zara at a Thanksgiving service for the late Duke of Edinburgh in 2022, in one of her highest-profile outings to date. She looked smart in a navy peplum-style coat with red detailing on the cuffs and collar, which once belonged to her cousin Savannah Phillips. The Tindalls joined the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children at the service.

Doting big sister © Getty Mia shares a close bond with her younger siblings, Lena and Lucas. The three Tindall kids had the best time at the 2022 Festival of British Eventing, with one-year-old Lucas following his big sisters around.