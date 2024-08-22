Royal GCSEs: How did Prince William, Princess Kate and more do in their exams?

Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their GCSE results on Thursday 22 August, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's son, James, Earl of Wessex.

It's a huge milestone for youngsters as their GCSE grades are important for their future educational and career opportunities.

James, 16, and his sister, Lady Louise Windsor, who is studying English at St Andrews University, are likely to carve out their own livelihoods rather than become senior working royals.

But despite the likes of the King and Prince William's futures being mapped out for them, many of the royals have some impressive GCSE results.

1/ 8 © Getty King Charles At the time of his education in the 1960s, the then Prince of Wales studied for his O-Levels, passing six of his exams at Gordonstoun. The O-Level qualifications were replaced by the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE), in 1986.



2/ 8 © Getty Princess Anne The Princess Royal left Benenden School in Kent in 1968 with six O-Levels and two A-Levels. She then began to carry out full-time royal duties in 1969.



3/ 8 © Getty Prince William The future King left Eton College with an impressive 12 GCSEs and an 'A' in geography, a 'C' in biology and a 'B' in history of art in his A-Levels. He went on to gain a place at St Andrews, where he studied the history of art before later switching to a geography degree. The Fife-based university was where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Kate Middleton.

4/ 8 © Shutterstock Princess Kate The future royal achieved 11 GCSEs at Marlborough College in Wiltshire before leaving with As in Maths and Art and a B in English in her A-Levels. Like William, Kate took a gap year before enrolling on the history of art course at St Andrews.



5/ 8 © Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex enrolled at Sandhurst Military Academy after leaving Eton College, where he achieved 11 GCSEs and two A-Levels.

6/ 8 © Getty Princess Beatrice The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's eldest daughter achieved two A*s, two As and five Bs in her GCSEs from St George's School in Ascot in 2005, later earning an 'A' in Drama and 'Bs' in History and Film Studies in her A-Levels. Beatrice went on to study History and History of Ideas at Goldsmiths in London.

7/ 8 © Getty Princess Eugenie In 2006, it was revealed that Prince Andrew and Sarah's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, scored two A*s, four As and three Bs after sitting her GCSEs at Marlborough College in Wiltshire. She went on to achieve As in Art and English Literature as well as a B in History of Art in her A-Levels and then studied English Literature and History of Art at Newcastle University.



8/ 8 © Getty Lady Louise Windsor Prince Edward and Sophie's daughter received her GCSE results in August 2020, but Buckingham Palace did not share Lady Louise's grades, stating that they were a private matter. Her A-Level results in 2022 were also not disclosed but standard entry requirements to the University of St Andrews are AAA, where Lady Louise is now doing an English degree.