Prince William 'really hurt' by Prince Harry's 'veiled criticisms of Kate'

Prince William and Prince Harry's estranged relationship has very little chance of being mended, royal author Robert Hardman has said whilst in conversation with HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast team.

In a special podcast episode, which you can listen to below, Robert reveals that whilst King Charles is open to a reconciliation with his youngest son, one between brothers might be more difficult as Prince William was left “really hurt” by Prince Harry’s revelations in his memoir Spare.

LISTEN: Robert Hardman on why Prince William was 'really hurt' by Harry

“William is a very private man, who guards his family's privacy very, very closely," Robert told hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash. "And so, to have so many tender childhood secrets, stories and conversations just chucked out into the public domain, I think that really hurt.”

He also explains how Harry’s “veiled criticisms of the new Princess of Wales” really affected the heir to the throne.

© Getty Robert Hardman has said that Prince William is 'really hurt' by Prince Harry's memoir Spare

“I just think that's a tougher obstacle,” Robert says of the road to a reconciliation, though the royal author doesn't rule it out completely.

He adds: “But as we've seen with the royals, all through the years, and all through history - never say never. Things change, they move on, we all adapt to make concessions and get over things.”

In his book, Robert touches upon William and Harry’s relationship and reveals some unknown truths about their brief reunion during the late Queen’s funeral in September 2023, such as William’s kind gesture to his brother despite their strained relationship.

© Getty Prince William and Prince Harry have been estranged for many years

He also clarifies why Prince Harry didn't fly with Prince William and other members of the royal family to Aberdeen, on the day the late Queen died.

Robert writes in his book Charles III New King. New Court. The Inside Story, “Had the Sussexes been that keen to share a flight, they could have asked their staff to contact Prince William’s staff. ‘They had all the numbers,’ says a senior Kensington Palace aide, who is adamant that there was no call from the Sussexes’ camp that morning."