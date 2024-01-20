Charles Spencer sparks fan reaction as he shares gorgeous baby photo of late Princess Diana

Charles Spencer reflected on his late mother, Frances Shand Kydd, on Saturday, but alongside his late mother, he also shared a baby photo of his late sister, Princess Diana.

The Earl shared several old photographs and news clippings of Frances, who died at the age of 2004 at the age of 68 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and brain cancer. In one the clipping shares, Frances was standing with her baby daughter, Diana, after the future Princess of Wales had just been christened.

Frances looked lovingly at her daughter, while Charles also shared another snap of his mother holding a baby girl and a photo of a young girl pushing cart with a toy horse on it.

Sharing his reflective mood, the father-of-seven penned: "Remembering my mother, with love and gratitude, on what would have been her 88th birthday." Fans were quick to respond to the message, with many sharing their condolences.

One follower commented: "A beautiful woman who lived with dignity an unfair life. May she cherish this day in heavenly joy!" while a second added: "Happy heavenly birthday to your beautiful mother."

A third said: "What a beautiful looking lady, so soft and gentle. Thinking of you Charles, good memories," while a fourth shared: "Diana looks so like her," and many others shared heart emojis in the comments.

© Getty The late Princess of Wales was the older sister of Charles

The Earl's mum had several links to the royal family, being born on the Sandringham estate, which is where the royals typically spend the Christmas holidays. Frances was also born on the same day that the late Queen's grandfather, King George V, passed away.

The Queen was even a guest at her wedding to John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, and Frances's mum, Ruth Roche was a confidante and lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother.

© Anwar Hussein Frances lost two of her children

Frances and John tied the knot in 1954, and welcomed five children together, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Baroness Jane Fellowes, John Spencer, Princess Diana and Charles. However, her marriage wasn't an easy one and Diana recalled seeing a time that John "slapped" his wife across the face.

This wasn't the only heartbreak that Frances faced in her life, as she witnessed the death of Diana and her son John, who died ten hours after he was born in 1960.

© Scott Barbour Frances died in 2004

Frances and John split in 1967, with the Earl gaining custody of their children. Frances would go on to marry businessman Peter Shand Kydd, however the couple split in 1988 with Peter leaving her for another woman.

Following her death, she was buried in the Pennyfuir Cemetery in Oban, Argyll and Bute. Her grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, were present at her funeral, with the former giving a reading.