Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma

Sarah Ferguson has addressed fans following her diagnosis with malignant melanoma. Taking to Instagram on Monday morning to share a throwback picture from Austria where she was receiving treatment, the 64-year-old revealed her shock but confessed she is in "good spirits".

She wrote: "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.

© @sarahferguson15/Instagram Sarah Ferguson spoke out following the announcement of her skin cancer diagnosis

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."

The disease was discovered after several moles were removed when she was treated for breast cancer in June. One of the moles was found to be cancerous and doctors are working to establish if it was caught early.

Urging fans to get anything suspicious on their bodies checked, Sarah added: "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."

© Max Cisotti Sarah is being supported by her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Sarah, who is being treated at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London by Dr Andrew Furness, consultant medical oncologist, and by Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at the King Edward VII Hospital in London, is now at home recuperating.

The mother-of-two went on to thank the medical team who have been helping her, writing: "I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."

On Sunday, a representative revealed Sarah's recent diagnosis in a statement, which read: "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

© Mark Cuthbert The author seen on Christmas Day

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.

"The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

