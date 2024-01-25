Sarah Ferguson shares health update as she's spotted leaving hospital after melanoma diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson shared a health update while leaving the King William VII hospital in Marylebone, London on Wednesday, just days after revealing her skin cancer diagnosis.

Smiling as she left hospital, the Duchess, who was wearing a navy blue blazer and matching skirt, responded to fans who asked how she was doing. She replied: "I'm fine, thank you," according to The Mirror.

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York diagnosed with malignant melanoma

On Monday, Sarah took to Instagram to reassure fans that she was in "good spirits" despite the shock of her diagnosis. Sharing a throwback photo from Austria where she was receiving treatment, Sarah penned: "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.

© @sarahferguson15/Instagram Sarah Ferguson spoke out following the announcement of her skin cancer diagnosis

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I'm in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."

The cancer was discovered after several moles were removed and analysed while the royal was being treated for breast cancer in June last year.

The Duchess went on to urge fans to check for any suspicious symptoms. "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent," she wrote.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sarah Ferguson's skin cancer diagnosis was revealed on Sunday

Sarah's melanoma diagnosis was revealed on Sunday via a statement from a representative which read: "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma."

"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous."

© Dave Benett Sarah is being supported by her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

It continued: "She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits."

Sarah, who is now recuperating at home, is currently being treated by Dr Andrew Furness, consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, and by Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at the King Edward VII Hospital, where she was spotted leaving on Wednesday.