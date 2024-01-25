The real reason Princess Kate's hospital stay is shrouded in secrecy

The Princess of Wales has been quietly recovering in hospital since she underwent successful abdominal surgery on Tuesday last week.

And while members of the press were allowed to report from outside The London Clinic on the day that Kensington Palace announced Kate's health news, media have not been allowed to station themselves outside the Marylebone hospital since.

So much secrecy has surrounded the Princess' hospital stay and lengthy recovery.

This is unlike when Kate was expecting Prince George in 2013, and reporters and photographers spent weeks camping outside The Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, waiting for news of the royal baby's birth. The media frenzy was even dubbed the 'Great Kate Wait'.

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge learnt from this experience and for the following two births of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, media were only invited down to the hospital once Kate was in labour.

"When the royal children were born it was a moment for celebration and there was a controlled arrangement in place for the media to be outside the Lindo Wing to report on it," Emily Nash, HELLO!'s royal editor, explained of the press presence.

© Getty Media camped outside The Lindo Wing in 2013 as William and Kate departed The Lindo Wing with their newborn son Prince George

And the reason for the secrecy surrounding Kate's hospital stay now is not only to protect her own privacy, but that of other patients at The London Clinic.

Explaining the lack of media presence outside the hospital, Emily added: "This is a different situation to the royal children's births, and you have to consider the privacy of other patients coming in and out for treatment as well as that of the Princess."

© Getty Police officers stand guard outside The London Clinic after Princess Kate underwent planned surgery

Kensington Palace announced Kate's surgery news last week, also calling for privacy. In a statement they said in part: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

© Getty Princess Kate is due to return home to recover in Windsor

Kate is expected to remain at The London Clinic for a few more days, before returning home to Windsor to continue her recuperation. She has been keeping in touch with her children George, Charlotte and Louis via FaceTime, while William has been holding the fort at home.

The Prince has scaled back on his official engagements in order to look after his family and to be at his wife's side. Last week, he was pictured arriving at the hospital to visit Kate.

